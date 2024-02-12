Tekken 8 Dragunov combo guide: Heat Moves, Rage Art, combo examples

Sergei Dragunov in Tekken 8 is a force to be reckoned with, as he has all the tools required to dispatch challengers on the battlefield. Also known as The White Angel of Death, Dragunov is well trained in Commando Sambo, a fighting style tailored to overwhelm opponents. The new Heat System has further empowered his moves, making him a fighter worth using in your online matches.

Thankfully, he isn’t a complex character to master, and with a bit of knowledge about the core combat, you should be able to seamlessly pull off his powerful moves. This guide will further outline his Heat Engagers and a few combo samples to help you get accustomed to Dragunov.

Tekken 8 Dragunov: Rage Art and Heat Moves

Watch out for the traditional notations used to describe the Tekken 8 combos. The numbers 1, 2, 3, 4 (left punch, right punch, left kick, right kick) denote action buttons, and u, d, b, f (up, down, back, forward) indicate directional inputs.

In the case of “qcf” drag your joystick in a semicircular motion to execute.

Rage Art

White Angel of Death: During Rage d/f, 1+2

Heat Moves

Heat Burst : When Heat activation is available, 2+3

: When Heat activation is available, 2+3 Salvo : 1. 2. 1

: 1. 2. 1 Crushing Blizzard : f, 3, 1+2

: f, 3, 1+2 Tundra Slash : b, 4, 3

: b, 4, 3 Ignition Switch : During Sneak (qcf) 4

: During Sneak (qcf) 4 Cold Fate : Approach crouching opponent, d, 1+3 (or d, 2+4)

: Approach crouching opponent, d, 1+3 (or d, 2+4) Feint & Low Catch : Approach crouching opponent, d/b 3, 1+2

: Approach crouching opponent, d/b 3, 1+2 Russian Hook Special> Ambush Tackle : During Heat, f, f, F, 2, 1+2

: During Heat, f, f, F, 2, 1+2 Hail Slicer> Ambush Tackle : During Heat, while crouching d/f, 1, 1+2

: During Heat, while crouching d/f, 1, 1+2 Ultra Russian Sickle : During Heat 2+3

: During Heat 2+3 Ultra Russian Sickle> Ambush Tackle: During Heat 2+3, d/b, 1+2

Dragunov combo examples in Tekken 8

d/f, 2> f, 4, 4, 3> during Heat b, 4, 3, F> 3, 1, D/F> during Sneak 2> f, F, 3

You can use the Heat System in Tekken 8 to push Dragunov’s wall carry potential to the limit, and these inputs will help you do so. It kicks off with a basic launch followed by a Cougar Combination, which will get you a good juggle on a target.

d/f, 2> 4, 1> 1> f, 4, 3> f, F, 3

Any Tekken 8 beginner should be able to execute this combo, which opens with a simple Scimitar launch. The follow-up moves include a few basic punch and kick inputs.

f, f, F, 2 (Counter Hit)> d, 2> while rising 4> b, 1, 2> 3, 1, 4

Sometimes, all it takes is a good counterhit to unleash hell on opponents. The combo above is an excellent example of the same, as it converts the powerful Russian Hook Special into a perfect punishment tool for Dragunov.

