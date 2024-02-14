Tekken 8 Leo combo guide: Heat Moves, Rage Art, combo examples

The Tekken 8 community saw the return of Leo to the playable roster, and he seems stronger than ever, with the new Heat System pushing his fighting potential to new heights. Leo is a German fighter who has mastered the art of Baji Quan to reign havoc in the arena with his overwhelming mix-ups and powerful counter-attacking tools.

This article will go over some of Leo’s combos and outline his Heat Moves to get newcomers accustomed to everything he offers in the battle.

Tekken 8 Leo: Rage Art and Heat Moves

Watch out for the traditional notations to understand the Tekken 8 combos and moves in the following sections:

1, 2, 3, 4 (left punch, right punch, left kick, right kick) to denote the action buttons.

u, d, b, f (up, down, back, forward) for directions.

u/f (up-forward), d/b (down-back), 1+2 (left punch-right punch), and so on, are for combined inputs that require the simultaneous pressing of two buttons.

In the case of “F,” hold the forward input instead of a tap.

The “qcf” will be a semi-circular motion on the joystick.

Rage Art

Transcendent Blow: During Rage d/f, 1+2

Heat Moves

Heat Burst : When Heat activation is available, 2+3

: When Heat activation is available, 2+3 Bei Zhan Juan Long Jiao : d/b, 2, 4

: d/b, 2, 4 Er Lang Dan Shan : b, 2, 1+2

: b, 2, 1+2 Rising Bei Zhe Kao : While rising, 4, 1+2

: While rising, 4, 1+2 Bai She Tui Chuang : During Jin Ji Du Li (f, 4) 1, 2

: During Jin Ji Du Li (f, 4) 1, 2 Lao Pao Ba : During Fo Bu (d, 1+2) 1+2

: During Fo Bu (d, 1+2) 1+2 Ultimate Feng Huo Lun Kick : During Heat, 2+3

: During Heat, 2+3 Ultimate Huo Jian Qiang Fist: During Heat and Jin Ji Du Li, 2+3

Leo combo examples in Tekken 8

During Fo Bu (d, 1+2) 2> f, 3> u/f, 1, 1> d/b, 2, 4

Here's a combo for Leo that any Tekken 8 beginner can execute. It converges the confusing Fo Bu stance into the powerful Fan Lan Chui launch, which sets up the target for a juggle.

d/f, 2> 4> during Heat, b, 2, 1+2, F> 3, 2, 3> b, 1+2, 1+2, qcf, 2

The Heat system extends the combo game for many fighters, and Leo is no exception. It kicks off with a classic Sheng Pao launch, which is quite easy to land on an opponent. Now, all you have to do is carefully unleash the back inputs to carry the target across the map.

While rising, 2> b, 1, 1+2> 1> f, 3, D> during Fo Bu, 1, 2> d/b, 2, 4

This combo might be difficult to execute, but it can certainly catch an opponent by surprise with its rising attack as an opener. Be careful of the forward and back inputs to seamlessly execute the movestring.

