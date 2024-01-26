Tekken 8 out of video memory error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Tekken 8 out of video memory error has been interrupting players since its official launch today, January 26, 2024. This is just one of the multiple issues plaguing Tekken 8's launch apart from the usual server queues. Interestingly, this error seems to have persisted in the Demo version of the game, affecting all PC players.

A breakdown of the solutions you can follow to fix the Tekken 8 out of video memory error can be found below, along with its probable causes.

Reasons behind the Tekken 8 out of video memory error

Tekken 8 PC players are currently facing issues (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Tekken 8 out of video memory error is likely caused by a memory leak. In short, the game has improper memory resource allocation, which results in it accumulating all of the available VRAM within the GPU. Once the available VRAM is used up, the game throws the dreaded ”out of video memory” error and force closes.

Other reasons may include game file integrity problems and outdated drivers.

Possible fixes for the Tekken 8 out of video memory error

Expand Tweet

A list of possible fixes for this particular Tekken 8 error are listed below. Keep in mind that these solutions are not permanent, and readers will likely have to wait for an official patch from developer Bandai Namco for a more permanent solution.

1) Update your graphics card drivers

To combat the Tekken 8 out of video memory error, it is advised that readers upgrade to the latest AMD, Intel, and Nvidia drivers. The official AMD/Intel/Nvidia apps should include a built-in update option.

You can alternatively refer to the following links below to manually update your graphics card drivers:

Make sure to use a video card with sufficient VRAM as mentioned in the official Tekken 8 PC requirements.

2) Scan and fix the game file integrity

A possible reason for the out of video memory error may be due to incomplete and/or corrupted files. To fix game integrity, refer to the steps below:

Boot up Steam, and head to your Game Library.

Select Tekken 8 and right-click on it to bring up a menu.

Select Properties > Installed Files > Verify integrity of game files

Steam will now verify the state of your game files and download missing files if required.

The game should be patched in a few minutes, depending on your internet connection and CPU.

3) Restart your game

If the steps above fail, there is not much else to do other than to force a restart of Tekken 8. Force close the game either via Alt+F4 or hit the “OK” button during the Tekken 8 out of video memory error prompt to continue.

Restart your game as usual, and you should be back to stacking combos and annihilating opponents.

You will likely have to wait for a patch to permanently address the out of video memory error, as this is a game optimization issue. For more Tekken 8 bug fixes, news and updates stay tuned to Sportskeeda.