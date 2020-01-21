TemTem exact release date and time: when can you download the Pokemon inspired MMO

TemTem will be available on Steam

An MMORPG inspired by Pokemon, TemTem, will be released on January 21 globally. The game has been in development for over two years and has been receiving a lot of positive feedback from the gaming community. A heavily anticipated game, TemTem is already on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits of 2020.

TemTem will be available on Steam, and its expected price is around $35. The game will only be available on PC as of now but will come to Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch in the future. The requirements to run the game on PC are as follows:

Minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bits

Processor: Celeron G530 2.4Ghz or similar

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GT 650M or similar

Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended Setup

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bits

Processor: Intel i3-6100T 3.2Ghz or similar

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 or similar

Storage: 5 GB available space

The game will be released globally on January 21 at 10 am PST/ 1 pm EST / 7 pm CET and will feature regional pricing. You’ll be able to buy from Discord, Steam, or Humble Bundle. The approx download size for the game is around 1-1.5 GB, which later unpacks into 4 GB after installation.