Temtem guide: How to fill the Temessence Phial and what's the best way to use it?

The Temessence Phial in Temtem is one of the most important items players will have on their journey. Given the game's proximity to the popular Pokemon series, many items have similar mechanisms in Crema's release.

Temtem feels similar to Pokemon in core mechanics, and the developers have previously explained their inspiration from Nintendo. Players take on a similar journey in the Airborne Archipelago as they explore different environments. The ultimate task is quite the same - tame the monsters, grow them, and battle other players.

There is more to the game than just exploration, as players can trade and battle with other players. Before players can get to that, they will be required to grow their roster to get the better of their opponents. Having the Temessence Phial will help players save time while progressing through their adventures. It also allows players to save vital in-game resources that can be used on other items.

The Temessence Phial in Temtem makes progression much easier and saves the time and energy of players

In Temtem, monsters lose HP and can even faint when they lose all their health. This mechanism works in the same fashion as it happens with Pokemon. In the case of Pokemon, players can use revives and full heals to restore HP. Temessence Phial does something similar in Crema's title, which is extremely useful.

Unlocking the item is straightforward, and players can quickly get it done into the game. When one observes the item's effect, it's easy to understand why it is so much desired by the players.

With its help, players can restore the HP of all fallen Termtems. It even restores the HP of a monster who has fainted and lost all its HP. It restores the HP to the full, saving players a lot of time.

Filling a Temessence Phial is a relatively easy task. Players can do so at any Temporium or mini emporium spread across the map. Finding one will be easy for a player as they are usually available on the map in the open.

Without the item, players will have to travel to and fro the town to ensure that their Temtems are at full health at all times. For starters, this could be problematic on many grounds as it slows progress. Players can also lose a lot of progress if they are in a long battle sequence and lose at the final point.

What is the best way to use Temessence Phial in Temtem?

Players can use the item at any moment when it's filled, but there are judicious ways of spending it. A crucial time to use it is when players will not be on Pansuns. Using the Phial will prevent players from getting healing items and saving the in-game currency.

In general, Panuns can be hard to come by and can become an issue if a player ends up spending it in a useless fashion.

It is also best to fill the Phial before a sequence of hard NPC battles. They will require the Phial to fill in between the battles. Storing it for battles in hard-to-access areas would also be very helpful.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far