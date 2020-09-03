In a bold move by the Government of India, as a direct response to the escalating tensions between the country and China, 118 apps with Chinese ties- including the gaming phenomenon PUBG Mobile- have been banned.

PUBG is a popular game on both consoles as well as PC and received a mobile game version that was available on both Android and iOS devices. Tencent, which is one of the largest media conglomerates of Chinese origin, published the game for mobile devices.

This isn't the first wave of bans that targeted apps of Chinese origin but this time, PUBG Mobile was also in the line of fire. Tencent Games is one of the biggest game publishers in the world, with significant ownership in several game publishing companies.

Also Read: 5 best stealth games like Splinter Cell

Tencent Games' market value drops a day after PUBG Mobile ban in India

Tencent Market Value (Google Finance)

PUBG Mobile was a phenomenon in India and birthed a whole new culture around mobile gaming. India grew to become the biggest market for Tencent Games on the account of PUBG Mobile, and its ban was sure to make a mark.

However, according to recent reports by Deccan Herald, the company has already faced quite a huge loss. Tencent Games' stock traded 2.2 per cent lower at HK$533 in the afternoon.

Advertisement

This marks an estimated $14 billion fall in market value for Tencent only one day after their marquee product, PUBG Mobile, was banned in India. Several other products by Tencent were also banned, which is sure to have made a significant impact.

PUBG Mobile was highly instrumental in making mobile games a legitimate platform for gaming in India. However, the genre of games has seen a lot of innovation over the years, so players have plenty of alternatives to resort to.

Also Read: Top 5 PUBG Mobile Alternatives