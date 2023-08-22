Texas Chainsaw Massacre “Keep crashing/won’t start” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Texas Chainsaw Massacre continues to face constant performance issues across all platforms, with PC users, in particular, facing frequent crashes where the game won’t start. It is one of the more common errors that the community has been facing, as a permanent solution to the problem is yet to be introduced. You can, however, try out a few temporary workarounds that the community has come up with.

While they may not completely fix the crashing issue, they will allow you to log into the game until it occurs again.

This Texas Chainsaw Massacre guide will go over some steps to try and deal with the frequent crash and start-up errors that the game is facing.

Fixing the “Keeps crashing/won’t start” error in Texas Chainsaw Massacre

While there is no permanent solution that you can try for Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s crashing and start-up errors, here are a few workarounds you can try out:

1) Update the game

Developer Sumo Digital is aware of all the performance issues that Texas Chainsaw Massacre faces across each platform. Hence, they will likely come up with a patch or a hotfix. You might want to keep searching for the latest version of the game to download and update the patch.

2) Update your graphics card drivers

Updating your graphics card drivers might also help deal with the frequent crashes you encounter in the game on PC. Irrespective of whether you are using an Nvidia or AMD card, you will need to download the respective desktop app and the latest driver versions. You can even choose to do it manually by visiting their official websites.

3) Turning off the Steam FPS counter

If you have the Steam FPS overlay active for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, disable it to prevent the game from crashing. You can do this by making your way to Steam Client, then clicking on Steam located in the top left, going to Settings, in-game tab, and disabling the in-game FPS counter.

4) Uninstall the VR toolbox

According to some community members, another viable fix to the crashing issue will be disabling the VR toolbox. You can temporarily uninstall the Steam VR toolbox to see if it solves the crashing issue in the game.

5) File a support ticket

If all else fails, you will need to head to the TCM Support Website and start a ticket mentioning the error. Their customer support will reach out to you to try and fix it.