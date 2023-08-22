Texas Chainsaw Massacre “Voice chat not working”: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Texas Chainsaw Massacre players are now facing a fair bit of voice chat issues in the game when they try out the co-op multiplayer mode of the title. The issue is not allowing them to communicate with each other, significantly hampering the gameplay experience for many.

What makes the voice chat issue one of the more annoying errors to deal with in the horror-survival game is the fact that there is not one particular reason that might be causing this bug.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been having optimization problems on all platforms, and the issue that is leading to the “voice chat not working” error is hard to pinpoint.

Fortunately, today’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre guide will go over some of the workarounds that you can try to temporarily deal with the voice chat error.

Fixing the “Voice chat not working” error in Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, there really is not one issue that may be causing the problem in the game, however, here are a few things that you can try to deal with the voice chat issues in Texas Chainsaw Massacre:

1) Select the proper sound output

If you are on PC and facing the problem on Windows 11, make sure you have selected the correct voice input device. You need to go to the sound settings, then pick the headphones and mic that you are using from the available options there. Once selected, test the volumes for both. If your voice is not getting detected, then click on the Troubleshoot option. This will automatically help you update your system’s sound drivers as well.

2) Restart the game a couple of times

While it might not look like much of a fix, restarting Texas Chainsaw Massacre a couple of times seems to have solved the problems for many in the community. You could try restarting both the game and your system to check whether that has solved the issue for you.

3) Make sure Voice Chat is enabled in the game

You might want to check if voice chat and the mic detection settings are enabled in the game itself. You need to make your way to the in-game settings, then sound options and look for the voice chat option there. If it has been disabled, you won't be able to enjoy the voice chat function until you enable it.

Expand Tweet

4) Wait for a patch

As Sumo Digital is aware of all the performance issues that the game is facing, they are likely to come up with a fix in the coming days. Hence, you might want to wait for the patch and keep the game updated or use third-party voice chat apps like Discord to enjoy the multiplayer aspect of the game.