Best The Texas Chain Saw Massacre graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti are high-performance graphics cards for playing the latest games at high resolutions and framerates. Both cards were launched to target 1440p gaming, and they still continue to be potent options at the resolution. Players can expect to play the latest games like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre flawlessly at QHD on the cards with minor performance hiccups.

Like most other AAA games in the market, the new horror multiplayer from Gun Media bundles a plethora of graphics settings that can make customizing and choosing the best settings difficult. Thus, we will list the best settings combination for the 3070 and the 3070 Ti in this article.

Best The Texas Chain Saw Massacre graphics settings for RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is a very capable graphics card for 1440p gaming. It can easily handle The Texas Chain Saw Massacre at the resolution without major sacrifices to the visual quality. We recommend a mix of high and ultra settings in the game for the best experience. Gamers don't need to rely on any form of temporal upscaling to get a smooth framerate.

Our recommendations for the best graphics settings on the RTX 3070 are as follows:

Video settings

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Fullscreen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Upscaling: Disabled

Disabled Image quality: Native

Native Brightness calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Prest: Custom

Custom Anti-aliasing: High

High Effects: High

High Foliage: High

High Post processing: High

High Shadows: High

High Textures: High

High View distance: High

High Vsync: Off

Best The Texas Chain Saw Massacre graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than the older 3070, thanks to its beefier underlying hardware and faster VRAM. This allows gamers to crank up the settings even further in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, thereby pushing the visual fidelity higher.

Like the 3070, gamers don't need to rely on any form of temporal upscaling technologies like DLSS or FSR to get a decent experience in the game. The game runs pretty well at native resolution with a mix of high and ultra settings applied. Players won't face major performance hiccups or framerate drops in the horror multiplayer title.

The best settings for the 3070 Ti in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre are as follows:

Video settings

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Fullscreen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Upscaling: Disabled

Disabled Image quality: Native

Native Brightness calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Prest: Custom

Custom Anti-aliasing: High

High Effects: High

High Foliage: Ultra

Ultra Post processing: High

High Shadows: High

High Textures: Ultra

Ultra View distance: High

High Vsync: Off

The RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti continue to rank among the best graphics cards for playing the latest games in the market. Players with these cards can expect a high-framerate experience in the latest games like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre without any frame drops or performance issues.