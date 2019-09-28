TFT: Riot to introduce a new competitive scene for the game in 2020

TFT has a bright future ahead

Team Fight Tactics made its debut back in June and took the entire gaming community by storm. The game had huge a viewership at the time of its release. While it has subdued a lot since then, it’s still going strong. According to Riot, TFT has a player base of over 33 million players and 8 million players play the game every day. The game is still growing at a steady pace and is expected to reach new heights in the year 2020. Riot has a lot planned for the game, which includes a new competitive scene for TFT.

RIOT MAPLE NECTAR, The product lead for TFT spoke about the game as he said,

“I don’t want to spoil everything, but I will say that we’re committing to building a competitive scene for TFT starting in 2020. The hunger is definitely there—the proportion of ranked to normal games of TFT is 4:1, and the mode is incredibly resonant in some of our most competitive regions like Korea. We want to provide an experience worthy of the players that have dedicated themselves to being the best in the world.”

“We’ll also be continuing to expand the game in ways that excite players who continue to look to TFT for a less intense and more social experience—more details on that to come!” he added, shedding light on what to expect from TFT in future.

TFT has a strong potential, and the game seems to be on the right track at the moment. Adding a competitive layer should, in theory, increase its overall popularity. TFT already had its first tournament organized by Riot in July, which was a massive success. The tournament had an impressive viewership, which goes to prove that TFT has a bright future ahead.