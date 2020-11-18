Tfue wins hearts after he takes a wholesome dig at TSM Hamlinz for being inactive

Recently, Tfue posted on Twitter taking a dig at TSM Hamlinz for being inactive with his streams.

Tfue had apparently forgotten to end a stream recently, something that TSM Hamlinz noticed and decided to text Tfue about. To which Tfue gave a hilarious reply to Hamlinz.

While Tfue had surely not remembered to end his stream, he mentioned that it appeared as if TSM Hamlinz had forgotten to start his. As one might have heard, TSM Hamlinz has not streamed on Twitch for a long time.

Tfue takes a hilarious dig at TSM Hamlinz for not streaming regularly

Tfue recently made a return to Fortnite, though only for one day. Just like him, TSM Hamlinz also owes much of his fame to Fortnite. He is a part of the TSM Fortnite team and has not been active on Twitch in the past few months.

According to Twitch Tracker, TSM Hamlinz, aka Darryle Hamlin, has not streamed on the platform since 17th March 2020. As seen below, the final games that he streamed were Fortnite and The Forest.

Image via Twitch Tracker

Tfue’s post was in response to Hamlinz’s message informing him about the stream that he had forgotten to switch off. To which Tfue responded by telling Hamlinz that he appeared to have forgotten to “start his stream.”

While the post itself was hilarious, Tfue has actually done a positive deed for Hamlinz’s fans. He said that he is “trying,” which is because Hamlinz has been asked by his worldwide fans to start streaming regularly again.

Needless to say, the post excited fans, who claimed that they would be willing to do anything to make Hamlinz begin streaming again.

Image via Tfue, Twitter

For now, that surely has not happened, although fans may be wondering just how long TSM Hamlinz will continue his break from streaming. His last video on YouTube was posted around nine months ago, with almost the same amount of time passed since the last Twitch stream.