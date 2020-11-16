Tfue returns to Fortnite, but there is a catch

On 14th November 2020, Tfue announced that he will be playing Fortnite again after a prolonged hiatus.

Not too long ago, Tfue was considered one of the best, if not the best, Fortnite players in the world. He was a professional player for the FaZe clan and won multiple tournaments. However, Tfue had issues with the game and had announced that he will no longer be playing Fortnite.

Now, however, Tfue announced on Twitter that he will be playing Fortnite again, but only for one day. On 14th November, Tfue returned to playing/streaming Fortnite on Twitch after quitting the game around the beginning of July.

Tfue just returned to Fortnite, but only for one day

Since quitting Fortnite, Tfue has mostly been playing games like COD: Modern Warfare, Fall Guys, and Among Us. Tfue had complained about various in-game issues in Fortnite at different points in the past. Towards the end of his time playing the game, he had said that Fortnite was “unfair”, and called it the worst game to play.

Even though he was one of the most skilled Fortnite players in the world, Tfue appeared to be tired of different game mechanics and the overall toxicity in the Fortnite community. Regardless, Tfue stuck to his word and had only played Fortnite once since the end of July.

According to Twitch Tracker, Tfue streamed Fortnite on the 16th of August and has been playing other games since. That was until yesterday, as Tfue himself announced that he will be playing Fortnite for a day.

Today’s the day I play Fortnite — Tfue (@TTfue) November 14, 2020

As you can see in the tweet above, the catch was that this did not mean he will be continuing. Tfue did indeed start playing Fortnite again, but just for a single day.

Even though Tfue has streamed the game he is best known for only twice since July, his overall following has not been affected. Fans seem content to watch him play other games. Tfue is one of the most popular names on Twitch and currently has 9.5 million followers on the platform.