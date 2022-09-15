"Thank you Sega for the amazing tour": AEW's Kenny Omega may have teased an appearance in Like a Dragon 8

RGG Summit 2022 was held yesterday, and on top of Like a Dragon 8 and Like a Dragon: Ishin’s reveals, AEW’s Kenny Omega may have also teased his arrival into the franchise. Via an Instagram post, All Elite Wrestling’s very own Best Bout Machine was shown at RGG Studio, having a character model made of him.

While nothing is confirmed in Like a Dragon 8 or Kenny Omega’s appearance in it, he would not be the first professional wrestler to make a real-life appearance in the beloved franchise.

“Thank you Sega for the amazing tour, and for creating a character model of me in the Yakuza engine.”

AEW’s Kenny Omega recently toured RGG Studio; could he appear in Like a Dragon 8?

While officially in the country to help promote AEW Fight Forever at Tokyo Game Show, the professional wrestler appears to have had quite a busy schedule. Between catching up with his tag partner in the Golden Lovers, Kota Ibushi, and heading to TGS 2022, Kenny Omega also went to RGG Studios to take a tour.

As a part of this tour, a version of him was reportedly scanned and created, perhaps for a future game, such as Like a Dragon 8. Precious little is known about Like a Dragon 8 at this time. Seeing a professional wrestler like Kenny Omega in the game would not be surprising.

In Yakuza 6, 6 of the current NJPW roster members took part in the game as antagonists in the Clan Creator system. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Toru Yano were all featured in the game. As members of a group known as JUSTIS, they played fictional versions of themselves.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 also featured several Japanese professional wrestling legends in the form of Keiji Mutoh, Masahiro Chono, Tatsumi Fujinami, Riki Choshu, and Genichiro Tenryu. With these two things in mind, it would be incredible, but not shocking, to see Kenny Omega participating in an RGG Studios game.

Kenny's time in New Japan Pro Wrestling was filled with incredible matches and lengthy title reigns. He was a 2x IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, the inaugural United States Champion and 1x Heavyweight Champion.

His matches are among the greatest in the promotion’s history, so it would not be a stretch to see such an accomplished professional wrestler appear in Like a Dragon 8, Like a Dragon: Ishin, or perhaps even Like a Dragon Gaiden.

The next mainline entry into the long-running Yakuza franchise is said to be the largest game in the series' history. It will bring back long-time protagonist Kiryu Kazuma with a distinctly new look. The game will also keep the RPG combat style from Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

As of this writing, nothing has been confirmed, but it would be fascinating to see Kenny Omega take a spot in an upcoming RGG Studios title. Like a Dragon 8 is scheduled to arrive in 2024, though a hard release date has yet to be given. It was one of several announcements made by RGG Studios at RGG Summit 2022, but fans are curious to see if Kenny Omega makes his way into the series.

