Reported details emerge on suspension lengths for Kenny Omega and other suspended AEW stars; backstage word on CM Punk and former WWE Star's future

More details regarding the duration of the alleged suspensions of CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks in AEW have reportedly been revealed.

While the men being suspended were reported earlier, there have been no updates regarding how long they will be away from the active scene. AEW also removed the aforementioned wrestlers from the opening graphic video segment that airs before Dynamite and Rampage.

According to the latest report by Fightful Select, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, and Brandon Cutler were all suspended after the backstage brawl, with CM Punk and Ace Steel's future undetermined.

The report also stated that as of now, several talent and coaches who have been suspended do not know how long their suspensions will endure.

Furthermore, backstage personnel in AEW believe that the suspensions will persist until any potential legal issues are resolved, and the investigation into the event is completed.

Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

Currently, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, and Christopher Daniels are reported to be in Japan. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the stars will return sooner rather than later.

AEW faction The Elite recently posted an update about their YouTube show, BTE (Being the Elite), amid the suspension

Amidst speculations of backstage issues in AEW, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have also indefinitely postponed their YouTube show. It used to give fans fun behind the scenes of the shows and lives of the stars.

Much to the dismay of fans this week, the official Twitter handle of the faction posted the following:

"No #BeingTheElite this week. On hiatus until further notice."

This has elicited a vocal reaction from the pro-wrestling world, with many blaming the Second City Saint for the recent unpleasant events. Only time will tell when the trio will be back in action in Tony Khan's company.

