“That can’t be right”: YourRageGaming reacts to making a shocking discovery about Mario and Princess Peach

During a recent stream, YourRageGaming was watching a person dressed like Mario while telling his audience that he didn't want to date. The cosplayer amusingly mentioned that he would knock Sonic out of the competition. While watching the funny clip, YourRageGaming suddenly felt the urge to learn about Princess Peach's age. A member of the chat then told YourRageGaming that Princess Peach is 16 years old, making him even more curious about such a strange fact.

After a quick Google search and discovering that a version of Princess Peach was just 16 years old, he was shocked at the approach Nintendo took for its iconic Mario games. YourRageGaming immediately wanted to know the age of the protagonist of the popular series, and soon learned that Mario was apparently 40 years old. The news shocked the streamer as well as his viewers to see such a sizeable age gap in the iconic characters who are supposedly romantically involved in the series.

YourRageGaming stumbled upon the shocking news on one of his streams. The streamer got curious after seeing a cosplayer in a Mario suit and made him wonder how old Princess Peach is. The age of Princess Peach isn't really revealed anywhere in the games and this question has been raised a few times in the past.

YourRageGaming took the question to Google while he was streaming only to find out that Princess Peach is just 16 years old. Although this was the age of Princess Peach in the earlier games, Nintendo did make her 24 years old in the later games to make it more appropriate.

Although YourRageGaming checked the age of Princess Peach on Google, he clearly wasn't thorough with his fact check. In the canon series of the game Super Mario brothers that debuted on the NES, Princess Peach is known to be 24 years old.

YourRageGaming's lack of proper research on the topic definitely led to some astonishing reactions from the streamer and his chat. Additionally, when the streamer checked the age of the protagonist Mario, he didn't see the age of the character, but instead looked at the result showing the age of the franchise which has been running for 40 years now. This strange misunderstanding created quite a buzz on the Internet and a lot of his viewers laughed along with him.

