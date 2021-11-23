“That was a great joke”: xQc gives his take on EsfandTV denying Justaminx alcohol during OTK Twitch stream

During a recent livestream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel suggested that the latest controversy involving Esfand, Malena Tudi, and Rebecca “JustaMinx” was not a result of a joke.

At one point during the OTK Network “Friendsgiving” stream, Justaminx laid down on the floor and asked Malena Tudi to pour alcohol in her mouth. However, Esfand stopped the two, claiming that Justaminx was taking oxy and should not be consuming alcohol.

Both Justaminx and Malena Tudi protested Esfand’s involvement, with the latter claiming that Minx had not been taking the medicine. xQc suggested that the situation did not come about as a result of a joke and commented that none of the creators involved seemed to be in on it.

xQc suggests EsfandTV denying alcohol to Justaminx was not a joke, despite streamers’ claims

Justaminx posted on Twitter after the incident, suggesting that her taking oxy was part of an ongoing joke. The streamer was initially taking the medicine but decided to stop taking it when she knew its addictive nature.

However, some viewers claimed that Justaminx had been complaining about not feeling too well since her surgery to Esfand before the livestream.

LSF IS WILD. i was begging for a shot for the past half hour and they try blame malena 😭

ME TAKING OXY HAS BEEN A BIT FOR THE PAST TWO DAYS LSF IS WILD. i was begging for a shot for the past half hour and they try blame malena 😭

i literally told my chat i got off them because my mom said their addictive. Ive made it obvious me taking oxy is a bit

Malena’s angry response to EsfandTV also suggested that the situation was not being treated as a joke. Tudi claimed that Esfand had no right to interfere with Justaminx’s decision to drink alcohol.

Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo had also responded to the initial argument by blocking Minx’s face using a whiteboard when Malena tried to pour alcohol in her mouth.

Twitch star xQc seemed to agree and sarcastically claimed that none of the creators involved seemed to be in on the “joke”:

“Interesting. It was a joke. That’s a great joke. Obviously, everyone is in on it. Looks like Esfand is in on the joke, Mizkif is in on the joke; everybody is in on the joke. Am I crazy? Coz I feel like nobody is in on the joke. Even the person doing the joke is not in on the joke.”

Unlike Zack “Asmongold”, who suggested that Esfand had no right to interfere during the situation, xQc had a different take. He thought that the initial reactions were real, and Esfand was concerned about Justaminx’s health.

Responses to the episode on Reddit (Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit)





People criticized Justaminx and Malena Tudi and claimed that joking about someone’s well-being is never funny. While the creators involved might have argued that the incident came from a joke, most viewers disagreed about how the incident took place.

It remains to be seen how these personalities put an end to this episode.

