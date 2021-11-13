"That would really make my day": xQc reveals his bizarre idea of an ideal birthday party to viewers

Felix "xQc" Lengyel shared his idea of an ideal birthday party with his viewers, sparking laughter among his community.

The streamer showcased a chaotic and confusing video of someone else's party. The outlandish nature of the clip has many unsure if he was being serious about it or if he was just joking.

xQc states that he only has "one thing" he would like at his birthday party

On 12 November 2021, Felix "xQc" Lengyel officially celebrated his 26th birthday. The streamer began his birthday stream on 11 November 2021 and was bombarded with a wave of positivity and support throughout.

As stated on-stream, xQc was scheduled to play the new Battlefield 2042 Beta with his friend Georgie "Pokelawls" at midnight. As he waited for the game to download, he began to share his desire:

"If you were to (pull a party together for me) and there could be one thing, I would like to have this party. Right here. That would really make my day."

Anticipating what xQc would want at this hypothetical birthday party he was mentioning, viewers waited for the display. However, they were not expecting what Felix would show them.

xQc's chat was greeted by a wild video of people dressed in various superhero costumes dancing provocatively at a children's birthday party.

While the streamer himself held it in for a while, he broke into laughter after the video reached its climax.

xQc's birthday stream was a barrel of laughs

During his birthday stream, Lengyel had a variety of activities planned throughout, including playing Crab Game with other streamers, Battlefield 2042 with Pokelawls, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and play-testing the new Fromsoftware title Elden Ring.

Aside from gaming, he reacted to several different videos, including clips of him playing with other streamers.

Lately, Lengyel has often been playing with many others in the streaming community. While the Canadian content creator has seen his fair share of controversies, he seems to maintain a very good relationship with his peers, even taking jabs at them in a light-hearted manner.

One community that xQc frequently happens to draw tension from, however, is the GTA V Roleplay community. A recent Discord call between him and several other roleplaying streamers has drawn major flak from viewers owing to a variety of reasons. More on that issue can be found here.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul