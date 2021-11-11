"What's a hate thread?": GTA RP Streamers go head-to-head against r/RPClipsGTA mod in a tense Discord call

Felix "xQc" Lengyel was one of the many streamers that hopped on a Discord call with a mod of the RPClipsGTA subreddit.

The two sides clashed after a major change in the GTA RP server NoPixel caused huge fallout in the community, especially between streamers and users of the RPClipsGTA subreddit. A Discord call was set up, one that has been deemed quite controversial by users of the subreddit.

Viewers criticize GTA RP streamers for ganging up against RPClipsGTA mod

The controversial call took place between various GTA RP streamers of the NoPixel server and a Reddit mod of the RPClipsGTA subreddit, dotPHUNK. The exchange between the two sides was quite difficult.

Prior to the start of the clip in question, Felix "xQc" Lengyel had brought up how some posts on the subreddit, which were drama-heavy, had been rightfully removed in quick fashion before it could incite any huge clashes.

However, several threads filled with toxicity took more than eight hours to be taken down, which he felt was intentional.

The moderator of the subreddit in the call, dotPHUNK, stated that there were problems implementing a U-Mod. As a result, most of them would be asleep during the times these threads pop up, which is why it would take hours to remove.

At that moment another streamer, Bob "Penta," spoke up, saying:

"I don't know dog, you let, f***ing - I don't think I've ever had a hate thread about me deleted."

dotPHUNK attempted to interject, asking him, "What's a hate thread?" Penta began to repeat the mod's question with disbelief.

The mod continued:

"I know this is going to seem super disingenuous but I don't mean it like, but like, what is YOUR definition of a hate thread?"

Penta, confused, responded with:

"You want me to define what hate is? If I need to define that to you I think you need to step down as a moderator."

dotPHUNK attempted to clarify the intention behind his question:

"That's fine, you can say that. In your opinion, when does it become a thread VS. just criticism?"

The clip, which was posted to Livestream Fail, was mostly skewed against the streamers involved in the call. Many felt like they were unnecessarily "dog-piling" against the singular mod, while 20 other streamers were present.

Many Reddit users brought up how the GTA RP clips subreddit is an amalgamation of the communities of all the streamers in the RP server. So the toxicity would be subjugated at the root if streamers themselves would moderate their own chats.

What is the drama revolving the RPClipsGTA subreddit?

The streamers in question are those that play on the GTA 5 Roleplay server NoPixel. NoPixel is one of the most well-known GTA RP servers, with many streamers gaining recognition through it or reputed streamers already playing on it.

The server is known to have quite a bit of drama and tension around it, as many of the streamers in the game tend to clash.

For context, the rules of the server (i.e., the laws of the world of NoPixel) were changed. Some streamers on the server were unsatisfied and their clips were posted on the subreddit in question. Reddit users also agreed, leading Francis "Koil" the owner of the server, to take matters into his own hands.

He logged onto the game and spoke to a streamer using OOC (out of character) language, which many found rude and unnecessary.

Tensions between streamers and Reddit users grew stronger, with Koil initiating a Discord call between NoPixel streamers and a mod of r/RPClipsGTA. Which lead to the current mess after the two began to speak on "hate threads."

