5 best GTA RP servers like NoPixel to join in November 2021

With the introduction of GTA RP server NoPixel's 3.0 upgrade, interest in GTA RP has resurfaced, with streamers and spectators coming to Twitch's GTA section and confirming the game's position as one of the most-watched on the platform.

NoPixel is one of the most well-known GTA 5 RP servers, and the waiting list is quite large due to its popularity. Even though NoPixel has 200 spaces available, getting whitelisted and accepted on the server is incredibly difficult. One must donate as well as go through a lengthy application process. Some servers, on the other hand, are a little more straightforward to access.

These GTA 5 RP servers, some of which have been active for a long time, are comparable to NoPixel in terms of quality.

Best GTA RP servers like NoPixel

5) Lucid City RP

For those looking for something a little more open and wild, Lucid City could be a decent option.

It's on the FiveM list, just like the others, and it welcomes recruits with open arms. This server is mostly supported by members of the community and content developers. They aspire to create high-quality, immersive and entertaining storytelling. As a result, they strictly follow their instructions and enforce rules. They want to lessen the amount of potential harassment experienced by GTA 5 RP servers on a regular basis.

The server has many of the NoPixel features, a few of its own, as well as Cayo Perico from GTA Online's normal mode.

4) The Family RP

This is a server which stresses natural realism. It's not quite as strange as NoPixel, but it's still entertaining enough for gamers.

Beginners will be given a character passport for this GTA 5 RP server and enter the city. They can choose between civilian and criminal jobs and roleplaying as police officers, which is a popular option in the community.

3) Eclipse RP

Eclipse is a server that is very similar to NoPixel. Just as in NoPixel, there are different ways to earn money, spend it, and have a great RP experience.

For a multitude of purposes, including pet ownership and corporate management, Eclipse RP makes considerable use of complicated scripts.

It includes a massive server capacity, as well as a dedicated forum and Discord channel for players to use.

2) GTA World

Unlike NoPixel and other GTA 5 RP servers, this one is primarily text-based. There are, nonetheless, some parallels. It's a little more basic than other servers, but given that players have to type rather than speak, the roleplaying possibilities are quite unique.

The server has a lot of content since, like the other servers on this list, players can run businesses, own homes, join criminal gangs, and customize items to their heart's content.

1) Mafia City RP

The MafiaCity server has a lot of roleplaying, but it's a little different from the others in a few aspects.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

To begin with, it is hosted on Rage mod rather than FiveM, which eliminates the need for NPCs. Furthermore, when it comes to roles, the possibilities are unlimited. Players can be a horrible criminal or a cop or a firefighter with equal ease. Its complex animations allow players to completely immerse themselves in the game. They can, for example, even do push-ups on the beach or dance to the beat of the music.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod