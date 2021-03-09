"That's awesome": PewDiePie reacts to Corpse Husband's billboard at Times Square in New York

During his recent Minecraft stream, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg shared his thoughts on the recent Corpse Husband billboard that took over Times Square in New York.

After winning a contest organized by Gymshark, popular faceless YouTuber Corpse Husband received his very own billboard, which lit up New York's Times Square with his "Stream E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" tweet.

WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/Sy2XhNlwaA — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) March 6, 2021

The sight of Corpse Husband adorning one of the iconic billboards in New York's hallowed Times Square triggered a slew of reactions online, with his fans taking over the internet.

31-year-old Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie also weighed in on the phenomenon, describing the entire scenario as "awesome."

PewDiePie reacts to Corpse Husband getting his own billboard at New York's Times Square

Corpse Husband and Dave (BoyInABand) recently joined PewDiePie during his latest Minecraft stream.

Prior to their arrival, PewDiePie shared his thoughts on the Corpse Husband billboard that broke the internet recently:

"Oh yeah, Corpse got his billboard . That's awesome! The world is at peace, at last ! How much do those cost? That's such a good marketing move ! Don't they cost like, I can't imagine them being more than 20 grand . Surely, billboards are trying desperately to get people to pay them. They must have lowered their prices!"

This is not the first time that PewDiePie has spoken about Corpse Husband during his livestreams, having shared a heartfelt message of appreciation for him back when he was just coming into the spotlight.

From revealing that he was happy for him, to urging fans to "go easy on him," PewDiePie's heartfelt words struck a chord with a majority of Corpse Husband's fans.

The duo have collaborated before and provided fans with some memorable moments, none more so than their discussion on "cat ears."

CORPSE is on

PewDiePie

stream!



just saying! — Rain 🌧️☾︎ (@RainSesh) March 7, 2021

From starting out as a horror narrator with a niche audience to getting on Times Square billboard, Corpse Husband's meteoric rise has been nothing short of remarkable.