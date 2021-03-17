"That's so cute!": Pokimane left impressed by viewer's request, instantly unbans him

Pokimane was so taken aback by the innocence of a request from one of her viewers that she immediately unbanned the person and allowed them back into her chat.

Pokimane was going through her unban requests while she was streaming and came across a particularly innocent-sounding request. The request was specifically:

“I’m so sorry for my in mature comment, I wasn’t thinking (thought bubble emoji next to a crying kitty emoji) i hope you will please forgive me and give me a second chance.”

She immediately unbanned the person and said it was because the request was so cute. She particularly liked the use of the kitty emoji, it was like she was unbanning a little kid.

and watch pokimane go through her unban requests 🤠👍🏻 — david / em 🃏 BIG Q SUPREMACY (@honktowno7) March 16, 2021

Pokimane wrote back:

“Ok i’ll unban you but please don’t be weird in my chat again”

Pokimane found the request cute, as if it were written by a young audience member, but the reasoning of the ban was on point. The comment that got the person banned was not an unintentional act of harassment.

Related: "My Uber driver will not stop hitting on me": Pokimane receives support after uncomfortable Uber experience

The comment that received the ban was:

Advertisement

“I want to lick her feet so bad”

This led to a moderator putting the viewer in “time out” for 1,800 seconds and banning them only a minute later.

*pokimane unban requests flashbacks* — CqllMeToxic(ノಥ,_｣ಥ)ノ彡┻━┻ (@CqllMeToxic) March 11, 2021

This person was forgiven by Pokimane, and it appears that the easiest way to get unbanned from Pokimane’s chat is to leave a cute unban request. This strategy is well known and will eventually become overused, so Pokimane might become hardened to this strategy soon enough.

Related: Pokimane "simp" gets brutally ridiculed after requesting the streamer to "consider a date" with him

Pokimane shed light on her unban requests and they are very direct in their sexual harassment

Pokimane had over 12,000 unban requests waiting for her final decision. It seems unlikely that she will have the time to look through them all without spending a lot of time doing so.

Aside from the fact that it's an insane amount, the reasons that viewers are banned are legitimate and justifiable.

Image via Pokimane

Image via Pokimane

Image via Pokimane

When looking at the requests, the language and outright sexual harassment Pokimane is subjected to almost hourly emerges. Twitch should really look into usernames like ‘Trollster28b’ or ‘pokimanesux’ that are obviously made to hurt streamers.

Related: "Single btw": Pokimane sends fans into frenzy after revealing she doesn't have a boyfriend