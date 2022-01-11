"That's so embarrassing": Emiru reacts as Mizkif exposes how Pokimane has been ghosting him

Emiru recently observed how Mizkif had been donowalled by Pokimane for quite some time now. She exclaimed that it was so embarrassing when Mizkif tried to prove her wrong, and when he texted the Moroccan streamer once again but received no response, she said:

"Oh my god, that is so embarrassing!"

It was quite funny to see Mizkif getting trolled by Pokimane once again, as it is one of the key elements of their friendship.

Pokimane seems to have been ghosting Mizkif for awhile now

During a recent livestream, Mizkif pulled up his chat with Poki, which showed how she had been ghosting him. The texts ranged from Mizkif asking Poki to play League of Legends with him to commenting on how she had been donowalling him.

This clearly indicated that Mizkif was aware that he was being ghosted by Pokimane. However, when Emiru brought it up, he confidently responded by saying:

"Okay, watch. She always answers me."

However, when he texted her again, he did not receive any response from the RTS owner.

While the snub was hilarious to witness, fans could not help but notice Mizkif's chats with his fellow Twitch streamer, CrazySlick. The chat was just a string of messages that Slick had sent to Mizkif, where he spoke about how much he missed Mizkif and the different parts of his face!

Although this is one of the few times that the OfflineTV star has unknowingly embarrassed Mizkif, there have been multiple occasions where both streamers have been out to embarrass each other publicly.

Pokimane previously made fun of Mizkif's hairstyle on her livestream

During a livestream, Mizkif ended up calling Pokimane a "stupid b**ch" when he came across a clip where she was making fun of his hairstyle. The OfflineTV star was watching a video of Mizkif and Hasanabi when she paused the video simply to comment on Mizkif's hairstyle.

She said that while they had not spoken to each other in a while, she felt like he needed her help with his hairstyle, especially since it was not ideal for his (receding) hairline! Predictably, this made Mizkif fly off the handle. He said such comments were why he did not speak to her, since she always made fun of him.

The duo have one of the best friendships in the streaming industry and fans love to see them interact whenever possible.

