The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards have officially wrapped up and here are the winners

The 25th annual D.I.C.E. awards have officially wrapped up. After months of speculating which games will come out on top, here are the winners!

This year’s annual D.I.C.E. awards show was once again hosted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS). It was held on February 24, 2022, at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The D.I.C.E. Awards (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) is an annual awards event that honors the best games in the video game industry.

From Game of the Year to Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, the award recognizes the best of the best. Let's take a look at the winners and nominees across each category.

It Takes Two wins Game of the Year with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart winning most awards at the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards not only recognize the incredible achievements of the video games but of the industry as a whole. Ed Boon, the co-creator of the Mortal Kombat series, was inducted into the AIAS (Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences) Hall of Fame. While Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement award.

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Game of the Year

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts) – Josef Fares

Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – Dinga Bakaba

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital) – Daniel Mullins

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Marcus Smith, Mike Daly, Peter Chan

Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Gregory Louden, Harri Tikannen, Harry Krueger

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Kevin Grow, Elliott Grossman, Steve Ryder

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision) – Conant Fong, Colin O'Connor, Ryan Hood-Guaraldi

Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – Damien Pougheon

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) – Hunter Schmidt

Resident Evil Village (Capcom) – Masato Miyazaki, Tetsuhei Asano, Hiroko Ihara, Yuyu Takasaki

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Grant Hollis, Dave Guertin, Brian Mullen

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision) – Joe Salud, Yi-Chao Sandy Lin-Chiang, Matt Abbott

Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – Sebastien Mitton

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) – Mike Grier, Wanchana "Vic" Intrasombat, Julian Vermeulen

Resident Evil Village (Capcom) – Tomonori Takano

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Character

Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village (Capcom) – written by Antony Johnston; portrayed by Maggie Robertson

Colt Vahn, Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks – portrayed by Jason E. Kelley

Kena, Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) – written by Josh Grier; portrayed by Dewa Ayu Dewi Larrasanti

Alex Chen, Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix) – written by Felice Kuan; game directed by Zak Garriss; performance directed by Webb Pickersgillo; casting directed by Silvia Gregory, CSA; narrative directed by Jonathan Zimmerman; portrayed by Erika Mori

Rivet, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – written by Lauren Mee and Nick Folkman; portrayed by Jennifer Hale

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – composed by Bobby Krlic; principal music producer: Joe Thwaites; game directed by Harry Krueger

Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts) – Gustaf Grefberg, Kristofer Eng

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) –Jason Gallaty, I Dewa Putu Berata

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios) – Peter McConnell

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Loic Couthier, Simon Gumbleton, Harry Krueger

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) – Fraser Strachan

Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios) – Sotaro "Tajeen" Tojima, Chase Thompson, Kyle Fraser, Jomo Kangethe, Robbie Elias

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts) – Philip Eriksson

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Daniel Birczynski, Jeremie Voillot, Paul Mudra

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Story

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix) – Mary DeMarle, Jean-François Dugas

Before Your Eyes (Goodbye World Games/Skybound Entertainment) – Graham Parkes

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital) – Daniel Mullins

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios) – Tim Schafer

The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers) – Nick Pearce, Alex Gos, John Eyre

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Technical Achievement

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Mike Fitzgerald, Al Hastings, Peter Kao

Battlefield 2042 (DICE/Criterion Games/EA Gothenburg/Ripple Effect Studios/Electronic Arts) – Daniel Berlin, Mikael Uddholm

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) – Craig Littler, Tom Dillow, Matt Craven

Moncage (Optillusion/XD) – Dong Zhou

Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Ethan Watson, Risto Jankkila, Markku Velinen

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Action Game of the Year

Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios) – Bonnie Ross, Joseph Staten, David Berger, Pierre Hintze, Paul Crocker, Tom French

Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – Dinga Bakaba

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo – Yoshio Sakamoto, Jose Luis Márquez, Fumi Hayashi

Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Gregory Louden, Harri Tikannen, Harry Krueger

The Ascent (Neon Giant/Curve Games) – Arcade Berg, Tor Frick, Si Donbavand

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Adventure Game of the Year

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix) – Olivier Proulx, Jean-François Dugas

Death's Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital) – Mark Foster, David Fenn

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts) – Aimar Bergan, Josef Fares

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios) – Tim Schafer, Lisette-Titre Montgomery, Seth Marinello

Resident Evil Village (Capcom) – Jun Takeuchi, Tsuyoshi Kanda, Masachika Kawata, Morimasa Sato

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Family Game of the Year

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Marcus Smith, Mike Daly, Peter Chan

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise (Nintendo) – Hisashi Nogama, yoshifumi Masaki

Cozy Grove (Spry Fox/QAG) – David Edery, Daniel Cook

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo) – Toshiaki Suzuki, Shuichiro Nishiya, Takeru Sugimoto

WarioWare: Get It Together (Intelligent Systems//Nintendo) – Kensuke Tanabe, Toshio Sengoku, Atsushi Ikuno, Naoki Nakano, Goro Abe, Yu Yamanaka

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Fighting Game of the Year

Guilty Gear Strive (Arc System Works) – Daisuke Ishiwatari

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French Bread/DELiGHTWORKS) – Nobuhisa Hiroshige, Kinoko Nasu, Kamone Serizawa

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment) – Elias Forslind, Diego Rodriguez, Matías R. Singer

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) – Andy Ward, Mike Brown

F1 2021 (Codemasters/Electronic Arts) – Christohper Gray, Gavin Cooper, Lee Mather

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone) – Michele Caletti, Domenica Celenza, Federico Cardini

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (Square Enix) – Naoki Yoshida

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (Owlcat Games/META Publishing) – Alexander Mishulin

Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega) – Shigeo Komoro

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment) – Yusuke Tomizawa, Hirokazu Kagawa

Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games/WhisperGames) – Nate Austin, Anne Austin, Douglas Austin

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Sports Game of the Year

Mario Golf: Super Rush (Camelot/Nintendo) – Hiroyuki Takahashi, Shinya Saito, Hiroyuki Takahashi, Shugo Takahashi, Tomohiro Yamamura

FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/Electronic Arts) – Nicholas Wlodyka

NBA 2K22 (Visual Concepts/2K) – Erick Boenisch, Mike Wang

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft) – Sebastien Arnoult, Igor Manceau, Arnaud Ragot

The Climb 2 (Crytek) – Fatih Özbayram, Andreas Liebeskind, Sebastien Laurent, Matthias Otto

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/World's Edge/Xbox Game Studios) – Shannon Loftis, Adam Isgreen, Quinn Duffy

Gloomhaven (Flaming Fowl Studios/Asmodee Digital) – Isaac Hildres, Mike West

Griftlands (Klei Entertainment) – Kevin Forbes, Chris Costa

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital) – Daniel Mullins

Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital) – Aleksandr Goreslavets, Dmitry Karimov, Aleksandr Vartazarian, Dmitry Lagutov

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios) – Nathan Phail-Liff, Robert Duncan, Alex Salcedo, Ru Weerasuriya, Dana Jan, Garret Foster

Puzzling Places (realities.io Inc) – Shahriar Shahrabi, Marcel Poppe, Azad Balabanian, Daniel Kraft, Daniel Sproll, Pierre-Marie Blind

Resident Evil 4 VR (Armature/Oculus Studios) – Steve McCrea

Song in the Smoke (17-BIT) – Jake Kazdal, Colin Williamson, Akintunde Omitowoji

YUKI (ARVORE Immersive Experiences) – Kako, Pedro Câmara, Rômulo Santos, Marcus Penna, Thello Caetano, Rebeca Traldi, Carlo "Zed" Caputo

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios) – Nathan Phail-Liff, Robert Duncan, Alex Salcedo, Ru Weerasuriya, Dana Jan, Garret Foster

Demeo (Resolution Games) – Johan Donwill, Mike Booth, Tommy Palm

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar (Schell Games) – Matthew Mahon, John Joy, Tera Nguyen, Charlie Amis, Francisco Souki, Adam Whalen, John Kolencheryl, Frank Lubsey

Resident Evil 4 VR (Armature/Oculus Studios) – Tom Ivey, Mark Pacini

Song in the Smoke (17-BIT) – Rich McCormick, Jake Kazdal

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Unpacking (Witch Beam/Humble Games) – Tim Dawson, Wren Brier, Jeff van Dyck

Death's Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital) – Mark Foster, David Fenn

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital) – Daniel Mullins

Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital) – Aleksandr Goreslavets, Dmitry Karimov, Aleksandr Vartazarian, Dmitry Lagutov

Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury) – Gregorios Kythreotis, Daniel Fineberg

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Mobile Game of the Year

Pokémon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokémon Company) – Masaaki Hoshino

Behind the Frame (Silver Lining Studio/Akupara Games/Akatsuki Taiwan) – Weichen Lin

Fantasian (Mistwalker/Apple) – Hironobu Sakaguchi, Takuto Nakamura

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games) – Michael Chow, Alan Moore

Moncage (Optillusion/XD) – Dong Zhou, Yijia Chen

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Online Game of the Year

Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios) – Tom French, Andrew Witts, Fernando Reyes Medina, Patrick Wren, Alex Bean, Zach Boyce, Mickey Cushing, Cayle George, Adrian Bedoya, Tyler Ensrude, Cliff Schuldt

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Games) – Brandon Yanez, Steve Goldstein, Wes Macdonald

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision – Greg Reisdorf, Adam Iscove, Zach Hodson

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (Square Enix) – Naoki Yoshida

Knockout City (Velan Studios/Electronic Arts) – Jeremy Russo, Douglas Applewhite, Joe Morton

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts) – Filip Coulianos

Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – Gauthier Roussel

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital) – Daniel Mullins

Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital) – Aleksandr Goreslavets, Dmitry Karimov, Aleksandr Vartazarian, Dmitry Lagutov

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Mark Stuart, Joel Goodsell, Duncan Moore

The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – Dinga Bakaba

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts) – Josef Fares

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital) – Daniel Mullins

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Marcus Smith, Mike Daly, Peter Chan

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive) – Johnny Galvatron, Justin Blackwell, Dean Woodward

