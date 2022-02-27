The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards have officially wrapped up and here are the winners

The 25th annual D.I.C.E. awards have officially wrapped up. After months of speculating which games will come out on top, here are the winners!
This year’s annual D.I.C.E. awards show was once again hosted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS). It was held on February 24, 2022, at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The D.I.C.E. Awards (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) is an annual awards event that honors the best games in the video game industry.
From Game of the Year to Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, the award recognizes the best of the best. Let's take a look at the winners and nominees across each category.
It Takes Two wins Game of the Year with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart winning most awards at the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards not only recognize the incredible achievements of the video games but of the industry as a whole. Ed Boon, the co-creator of the Mortal Kombat series, was inducted into the AIAS (Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences) Hall of Fame. While Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement award.
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Game of the Year
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts) – Josef Fares
- Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – Dinga Bakaba
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital) – Daniel Mullins
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Marcus Smith, Mike Daly, Peter Chan
- Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Gregory Louden, Harri Tikannen, Harry Krueger
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Kevin Grow, Elliott Grossman, Steve Ryder
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision) – Conant Fong, Colin O'Connor, Ryan Hood-Guaraldi
- Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – Damien Pougheon
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) – Hunter Schmidt
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom) – Masato Miyazaki, Tetsuhei Asano, Hiroko Ihara, Yuyu Takasaki
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Grant Hollis, Dave Guertin, Brian Mullen
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision) – Joe Salud, Yi-Chao Sandy Lin-Chiang, Matt Abbott
- Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – Sebastien Mitton
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) – Mike Grier, Wanchana "Vic" Intrasombat, Julian Vermeulen
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom) – Tomonori Takano
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village (Capcom) – written by Antony Johnston; portrayed by Maggie Robertson
- Colt Vahn, Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks – portrayed by Jason E. Kelley
- Kena, Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) – written by Josh Grier; portrayed by Dewa Ayu Dewi Larrasanti
- Alex Chen, Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix) – written by Felice Kuan; game directed by Zak Garriss; performance directed by Webb Pickersgillo; casting directed by Silvia Gregory, CSA; narrative directed by Jonathan Zimmerman; portrayed by Erika Mori
- Rivet, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – written by Lauren Mee and Nick Folkman; portrayed by Jennifer Hale
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – composed by Bobby Krlic; principal music producer: Joe Thwaites; game directed by Harry Krueger
- Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts) – Gustaf Grefberg, Kristofer Eng
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) –Jason Gallaty, I Dewa Putu Berata
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios) – Peter McConnell
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Loic Couthier, Simon Gumbleton, Harry Krueger
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) – Fraser Strachan
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios) – Sotaro "Tajeen" Tojima, Chase Thompson, Kyle Fraser, Jomo Kangethe, Robbie Elias
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts) – Philip Eriksson
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Daniel Birczynski, Jeremie Voillot, Paul Mudra
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix) – Mary DeMarle, Jean-François Dugas
- Before Your Eyes (Goodbye World Games/Skybound Entertainment) – Graham Parkes
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital) – Daniel Mullins
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios) – Tim Schafer
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers) – Nick Pearce, Alex Gos, John Eyre
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Mike Fitzgerald, Al Hastings, Peter Kao
- Battlefield 2042 (DICE/Criterion Games/EA Gothenburg/Ripple Effect Studios/Electronic Arts) – Daniel Berlin, Mikael Uddholm
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) – Craig Littler, Tom Dillow, Matt Craven
- Moncage (Optillusion/XD) – Dong Zhou
- Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Ethan Watson, Risto Jankkila, Markku Velinen
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Action Game of the Year
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios) – Bonnie Ross, Joseph Staten, David Berger, Pierre Hintze, Paul Crocker, Tom French
- Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – Dinga Bakaba
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo – Yoshio Sakamoto, Jose Luis Márquez, Fumi Hayashi
- Returnal (Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Gregory Louden, Harri Tikannen, Harry Krueger
- The Ascent (Neon Giant/Curve Games) – Arcade Berg, Tor Frick, Si Donbavand
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Adventure Game of the Year
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix) – Olivier Proulx, Jean-François Dugas
- Death's Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital) – Mark Foster, David Fenn
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts) – Aimar Bergan, Josef Fares
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios) – Tim Schafer, Lisette-Titre Montgomery, Seth Marinello
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom) – Jun Takeuchi, Tsuyoshi Kanda, Masachika Kawata, Morimasa Sato
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Family Game of the Year
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Marcus Smith, Mike Daly, Peter Chan
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise (Nintendo) – Hisashi Nogama, yoshifumi Masaki
- Cozy Grove (Spry Fox/QAG) – David Edery, Daniel Cook
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo) – Toshiaki Suzuki, Shuichiro Nishiya, Takeru Sugimoto
- WarioWare: Get It Together (Intelligent Systems//Nintendo) – Kensuke Tanabe, Toshio Sengoku, Atsushi Ikuno, Naoki Nakano, Goro Abe, Yu Yamanaka
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Fighting Game of the Year
- Guilty Gear Strive (Arc System Works) – Daisuke Ishiwatari
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French Bread/DELiGHTWORKS) – Nobuhisa Hiroshige, Kinoko Nasu, Kamone Serizawa
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment) – Elias Forslind, Diego Rodriguez, Matías R. Singer
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Racing Game of the Year
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios) – Andy Ward, Mike Brown
- F1 2021 (Codemasters/Electronic Arts) – Christohper Gray, Gavin Cooper, Lee Mather
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone) – Michele Caletti, Domenica Celenza, Federico Cardini
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (Square Enix) – Naoki Yoshida
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (Owlcat Games/META Publishing) – Alexander Mishulin
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega) – Shigeo Komoro
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment) – Yusuke Tomizawa, Hirokazu Kagawa
- Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games/WhisperGames) – Nate Austin, Anne Austin, Douglas Austin
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Sports Game of the Year
- Mario Golf: Super Rush (Camelot/Nintendo) – Hiroyuki Takahashi, Shinya Saito, Hiroyuki Takahashi, Shugo Takahashi, Tomohiro Yamamura
- FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/Electronic Arts) – Nicholas Wlodyka
- NBA 2K22 (Visual Concepts/2K) – Erick Boenisch, Mike Wang
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft) – Sebastien Arnoult, Igor Manceau, Arnaud Ragot
- The Climb 2 (Crytek) – Fatih Özbayram, Andreas Liebeskind, Sebastien Laurent, Matthias Otto
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/World's Edge/Xbox Game Studios) – Shannon Loftis, Adam Isgreen, Quinn Duffy
- Gloomhaven (Flaming Fowl Studios/Asmodee Digital) – Isaac Hildres, Mike West
- Griftlands (Klei Entertainment) – Kevin Forbes, Chris Costa
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital) – Daniel Mullins
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital) – Aleksandr Goreslavets, Dmitry Karimov, Aleksandr Vartazarian, Dmitry Lagutov
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios) – Nathan Phail-Liff, Robert Duncan, Alex Salcedo, Ru Weerasuriya, Dana Jan, Garret Foster
- Puzzling Places (realities.io Inc) – Shahriar Shahrabi, Marcel Poppe, Azad Balabanian, Daniel Kraft, Daniel Sproll, Pierre-Marie Blind
- Resident Evil 4 VR (Armature/Oculus Studios) – Steve McCrea
- Song in the Smoke (17-BIT) – Jake Kazdal, Colin Williamson, Akintunde Omitowoji
- YUKI (ARVORE Immersive Experiences) – Kako, Pedro Câmara, Rômulo Santos, Marcus Penna, Thello Caetano, Rebeca Traldi, Carlo "Zed" Caputo
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios) – Nathan Phail-Liff, Robert Duncan, Alex Salcedo, Ru Weerasuriya, Dana Jan, Garret Foster
- Demeo (Resolution Games) – Johan Donwill, Mike Booth, Tommy Palm
- I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar (Schell Games) – Matthew Mahon, John Joy, Tera Nguyen, Charlie Amis, Francisco Souki, Adam Whalen, John Kolencheryl, Frank Lubsey
- Resident Evil 4 VR (Armature/Oculus Studios) – Tom Ivey, Mark Pacini
- Song in the Smoke (17-BIT) – Rich McCormick, Jake Kazdal
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Unpacking (Witch Beam/Humble Games) – Tim Dawson, Wren Brier, Jeff van Dyck
- Death's Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital) – Mark Foster, David Fenn
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital) – Daniel Mullins
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital) – Aleksandr Goreslavets, Dmitry Karimov, Aleksandr Vartazarian, Dmitry Lagutov
- Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury) – Gregorios Kythreotis, Daniel Fineberg
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Mobile Game of the Year
- Pokémon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokémon Company) – Masaaki Hoshino
- Behind the Frame (Silver Lining Studio/Akupara Games/Akatsuki Taiwan) – Weichen Lin
- Fantasian (Mistwalker/Apple) – Hironobu Sakaguchi, Takuto Nakamura
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games) – Michael Chow, Alan Moore
- Moncage (Optillusion/XD) – Dong Zhou, Yijia Chen
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Online Game of the Year
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios) – Tom French, Andrew Witts, Fernando Reyes Medina, Patrick Wren, Alex Bean, Zach Boyce, Mickey Cushing, Cayle George, Adrian Bedoya, Tyler Ensrude, Cliff Schuldt
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Games) – Brandon Yanez, Steve Goldstein, Wes Macdonald
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision – Greg Reisdorf, Adam Iscove, Zach Hodson
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (Square Enix) – Naoki Yoshida
- Knockout City (Velan Studios/Electronic Arts) – Jeremy Russo, Douglas Applewhite, Joe Morton
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts) – Filip Coulianos
- Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – Gauthier Roussel
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital) – Daniel Mullins
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital) – Aleksandr Goreslavets, Dmitry Karimov, Aleksandr Vartazarian, Dmitry Lagutov
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Mark Stuart, Joel Goodsell, Duncan Moore
The 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards - Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) – Dinga Bakaba
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts) – Josef Fares
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital) – Daniel Mullins
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Marcus Smith, Mike Daly, Peter Chan
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive) – Johnny Galvatron, Justin Blackwell, Dean Woodward