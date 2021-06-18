“The actions, the jumps, the characters all play a role in enhancing the experience”: Jonathan "JONATHAN" Amaral shares his first experience of Battlegrounds Mobile India

In a recent YouTube teaser trailer, a “coming soon” video was released for the long-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Since the ban of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBGM) in India, the Indian mobile esports scene has seen a year-long gap in professional tournaments. As both fans and professionals waited eagerly for so long, KRAFTON has finally announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India is ready for release.

A pre-registration process has been initiated, as lucky fans get to test out the new game in its Early Access phase before the game officially releases for the masses. Even though the official release date is not given, fans are expecting the release to be within the next week.

While the whole country is waiting eagerly to try the new game, TSM Entity’s Jonathan "JONATHAN" Amaral had the chance to test the new Early Access of Battlegrounds Mobile India. In an exclusive interview, he shared his experience with Sportskeeda Esports’ Subhradeep Mukherjee.

TSM Entity’s JONATHAN shares his first-hand experience of Battlegrounds Mobile India

When Sportskeeda author Subhradeep Mukherjee approached Jonathan regarding his experience of first time trying Battlegrounds Mobile India, he gave an exclusive statement on the matter. Here is an extract of his exclusive statement.

The coming of BGMI has created a lot of hype and excitement among Indian esports fans. While getting my first experience through the game, I could feel how the theme is relatable to the Indian gamers and the different elements included in the complete virtual set to offer a unique experience.

The actions, the jumps, the characters all play a role in enhancing the experience. The constant attempts made by Krafton Inc. to rebuild itself in the Indian market prove that the Indian esports community has matured and has attracted interest on the global stage.

With each year, the gaming community is growing and more professional players are taking advantage of it. With a healthy and competitive esports environment, the latest launch will raise interest among more esports enthusiasts and content creators which will be taking the industry to a new horizon.

While others wait for the official release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, this first-hand experience will surely help them understand what to expect from the game. The fact that the Indian esports scene is now attracting global investors is a huge step towards growth.

