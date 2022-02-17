The arrival of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s ranked play gets delayed even further

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone players will need to wait a little longer to finally get ranked matchmaking in the shooter.

While Treyarch Studios did promise that with the launch of Vanguard and Warzone’s season 2 ranked play will also be dropping in the game, it seems that plans for the mode have been delayed yet again.

Treyarch Studios @Treyarch Ranked Play update: In retail testing prior to launch, we discovered a stat-breaking issue that only appears in the live environment. As a result, the Beta will not go live tomorrow morning as intended.

Resolving this is a top priority, and we'll have an update on timing ASAP.



Resolving this is a top priority, and we'll have an update on timing ASAP. Ranked Play update: In retail testing prior to launch, we discovered a stat-breaking issue that only appears in the live environment. As a result, the Beta will not go live tomorrow morning as intended. Resolving this is a top priority, and we'll have an update on timing ASAP. https://t.co/VjzXe8wnP3

In a recent tweet, the developers opened up about some of the issues that they faced during the development of the mode. They spoke about a "stat-breaking issue" wherein a live-environment-only bug was creating problems.

While the Vanguard community appreciates the transparency from the developers, it’s still quite frustrating to those who have been waiting for a ranked play to go live ever since the game was officially released three months ago.

The Call of Duty franchise is not having a fun time with its ranked modes

Jimmy Dunphy @JimmyDunphy1 @H3CZ



At this point, we’re four months into the LC of the game. They announced this as a beta, it should have just dropped Monday with S2 and this issue would have been found out & fixed by now. @Treyarch It’s not that appreciated at this point, BIG OpTic H3CZ.At this point, we’re four months into the LC of the game. They announced this as a beta, it should have just dropped Monday with S2 and this issue would have been found out & fixed by now. @H3CZ @Treyarch It’s not that appreciated at this point, BIG OpTic H3CZ. At this point, we’re four months into the LC of the game. They announced this as a beta, it should have just dropped Monday with S2 and this issue would have been found out & fixed by now.

Treyarch Studios has been working on Vanguard and Warzone’s ranked mode with a lot of feedback and direction from the Call of Duty's league and professional players.

The developers were supposed to launch a beta version of the mode today. However, as seen from their recent tweet, plans for the beta release have been delayed indefinitely as it’s not yet certain exactly how much time will be taken to fix the issue.

Scott @Scott_L94 @JZthekid



If you’ve never played it before that’s ok but don’t start moaning about it now like some sort of vet @Treyarch Was never delayed because it was never due to be released on game release. League/Ranked play came the same time in BOCW and in MW2019 as well I’m sure.If you’ve never played it before that’s ok but don’t start moaning about it now like some sort of vet @JZthekid @Treyarch Was never delayed because it was never due to be released on game release. League/Ranked play came the same time in BOCW and in MW2019 as well I’m sure. If you’ve never played it before that’s ok but don’t start moaning about it now like some sort of vet

This is quite disheartening for franchise fans, as the COD titles seem to keep running into problems when it comes to their competitive mode.

The Modern Warfare remaster was dropped in 2019 went without a single competitive matchmaking mode hitting its servers. Now it’s almost time for Modern Warfare 2's remaster to get its official launch, which is scheduled for later this year.

Black Ops Cold War, on the other hand, implemented an outdated “League Play System” which did not go down too well with players.

OpTic VALOHecZ @H3CZ



I think that would be a bigger blow back than to just delay a bit longer to get it right. @JimmyDunphy1 Well, as a person that’s been waiting and waiting for this I can tell you that I rather have it be final with no issues than to have a broken game mode.I think that would be a bigger blow back than to just delay a bit longer to get it right. @JimmyDunphy1 Well, as a person that’s been waiting and waiting for this I can tell you that I rather have it be final with no issues than to have a broken game mode.I think that would be a bigger blow back than to just delay a bit longer to get it right.

Hopefully, the Warzone and Vanguard ranked mode beta will arrive soon and bring a system that is not as lackluster as the previous ones.

