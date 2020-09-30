The PDW-57 is one of the higher powered submachine guns in COD Mobile. It has does the most damage among all the SMGs, but some other areas need improvement. The rate of fire, accuracy, and even range are all on the low end.

The best attachments for the PDW-57 in COD Mobile will work to turn those weaknesses into strengths as much as possible. Accuracy will be increased, while mobility will see a boost. Range and control will no longer be an issue either. Not just that, the stat reduction from these attachments are minimal too.

Best PDW-57 attachments in COD Mobile

(Image Credit: Activision)

Attachments

Barrel: OWC Marksman

In COD Mobile, the OWC Marksman is one of the better barrels. ADS bullet spread accuracy, damage range, and lateral recoil stability all get major boosts. Movement speed and ADS speed do take a slight hit though.

Stock: YKM Combat Stock

When using this stock, players will notice a reduction in flinch stability, ADS bullet spread accuracy, and vertical recoil control. Those are all very low-effect changes compared to the massive ADS speed gain.

Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical

This is one of the more common attachments found on weapons in COD Mobile. While it does give off a laser that is visible to enemies, it raises the stats for ADS speed and ADS bullet spread accuracy.

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape is another common COD Mobile attachment. ADS bullet spread accuracy is lowered a little, but ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed get large upgrades to make up for it.

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand is a classic perk in COD that has made its way to COD Mobile. Now though, it works as a perk on the gun rather than the player. This perk allows the PDW-57 a quicker reload.

These attachments balance each other out quite well when used on the PDW-57 in COD Mobile. There is not one stat that takes a major hit, or is boosted over others. They all work hand in hand to make this weapon a truly deadly option in the proper hands.