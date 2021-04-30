The Black Ops Cold War AUG translates into an incredibly useful tactical rifle on the battlefield of Call of Duty: Warzone.

As Season 3 of both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone arrived, players were questioning exactly what changes would occur in terms of weapons and the games' meta.

Well, those questions were answered. A ton of changes occurred, almost making Warzone Season 3 a clean slate for a variety of weapons. The AUG from Cold War differs from the SMG AUG in MW, better off for long range battles

The best AUG loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Image via Activision

This AUG is a semi-automatic tactical rifle. It has a burst fire mechanic and is an overall solid gun. The different situations that players may find themselves in during a Warzone game allows for the AUG to be put to use even with the nerf.

As a base weapon, it does high damage and has moderate recoil. Movement speed is pretty slow when firing and it comes with a built in 1.5x optic. Of course, the right loadout can improve upon where it excels and where it doesn't.

Attachments

Muzzle : Agency Silencer

: Agency Silencer Barrel : 18.2” Strike Team

: 18.2” Strike Team Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 54 Rnd Drum

The Agency Silencer is always a solid muzzle attachment option. It reduces a bit of the bullet velocity in the AUG, but provides a boost to vertical recoil control and completely conceals the muzzle flash.

The 18.2" Strike Team barrel will revert some of the damage done by the Agency Silencer. Long range is the name of the game with the CW AUG in Warzone and this attachment increases fire rate and bullet velocity.

The Axial Arms 3x optic is one of the best sights to use on Black Ops Cold War weapons within Warzone. It provides a clean picture for players at medium to longer range, allowing for precision shots to land.

The Field Agent Grip also helps with doing damage at a distance by increasing both vertical and horizontal recoil control. It does reduce the shooting move speed of the AUG, but that is not a huge concern.

Lastly is the STANAG 54 Rnd Drum attachment. Ammo is crucial in Warzone and this ensures the AUG will start with and maintain plenty. It also preserves the weapon's ADS speed in those vital surprise engagements.