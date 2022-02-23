The best Automaton loadout for COD Vanguard Ranked Play

The Automaton is a powerful assault rifle in COD Vanguard with an exceptional rate of fire. It fires rounds like an SMG, which is quite useful when enemies are too close for comfort.

The Automaton is most comfortable in both long-range and short-range combat. Naturally, this Automaton loadout aims to increase accuracy and improve recoil control. This is in addition to ADS speed and accuracy retention.

With Ranked Play, a fresh new game mode in COD Vanguard's Season 2, this loadout can be used for utilizing the Automaton.

COD Vanguard: Best Automaton loadout in Ranked Play

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : Anastasia Sniper

: Anastasia Sniper Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Zac Skeletal

: Zac Skeletal Proficiency : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Kit : On-hand

: On-hand Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Perk 1 : Survival Training or Ninja

: Survival Training or Ninja Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3 : Double Time

: Double Time Equipment: Frags and Stun Grenades

Starting with the F8 Stabilizer, it will offer better accuracy and damage range. However, it decreases ADS after sprinting and accuracy when firing from the hip. The latter isn’t a problem, but the former is addressed with other attachments.

With the addition of the Anastasia Sniper barrel, the Automaton gets an extra boost in accuracy and bullet speed. The Zac Skeletal is phenomenal for improved accuracy during the opening of a gunfight. It also provides better recoil and steadiness while increasing movement speed with ADS.

To keep that improved accuracy from dropping off, Tight Grip can be used, which offers better-sustained fire accuracy. This is in addition to the Fabric Grip for better ADS speed and the M1941 Hand Stop to further improve recoil control and accuracy.

For kit, On-Hand is a solid option. That reduced downtime after using equipment is ideal for ensuring that the decisions are snappy and also reduces the chance of getting killed mid-animation. Speaking of equipment, frags and stun grenades will do just fine.

Since stun grenades are common, Survival Training as your first perk is hard to pass on. Ninja could be used, but only when the situation calls for it. Radar can be the second perk that is invaluable since pings will appear on the minimap.

And lastly, Double Time improves the speed of tactical sprinting. Both Radar and Double Time are standard in CoD Vanguard Ranked Play.

