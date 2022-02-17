The best Whitley LMG loadout in COD Vanguard Season 2

The Whitley LMG in COD Vanguard is an impressive piece of machinery. Able to be modified to do almost anything, this weapon really comes down to what players are looking to do with it.

From high damage, to less recoil and everything in between, the proper loadout can change this weapon. Because of this, players are wondering what the best loadout for Whitley is in Season 2 of COD Vanguard.

Taming the Whitley LMG in COD Vanguard

As a weapon in COD Vanguard, the Whitley is very impressive on its own. Boasting high damage numbers, the weapon can really shine when on the offensive.

However, one of the most detrimental aspects of this weapon is its extremely high recoil. Players will struggle to land their shots with their aim bouncing all over the place. So the loadout needs to be balanced to be effective.

The best loadout balances recoil, damage, ADS and handling speed

In order for players to be effective with this weapon in combat in a fast paced game such as COD Vanguard, they need to not only be able to move, but also track targets and do damage to them.

If players aren't hitting their shots, it doesn't matter how much damage the Whitley is capable of. So, the best loadout for Whitley LMG would look something like this:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 28″ Gracey MK.9

28″ Gracey MK.9 Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Optic: Saturn 1.35x

Saturn 1.35x Stock: Gracey EK8

Gracey EK8 Magazine: .30-06 45 Round Mags

.30-06 45 Round Mags Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Proficiency: Icy Veins

Icy Veins Kit: On Hand

On Hand Class perks: Ghost, High Alert, and Lightweight

A Whitley LMG kitted out like this will be accurate, with higher ADS speed and good damage

If players use the above mentioned loadout, they will be able to have a Whitley LMG that not only provides good stopping power, but is more accurate and has less kick than a normal variant of the weapon.

With the proficiency of Icy Veins, players will be able to stay cool under pressure and the smaller magazines will reduce reload time, enabling them to get back into the fight quicker.

Players should always use what feels right to them

In order for players to succeed in COD Vanguard, they need to be confident in the weapon they are using. (Image via Activision)

Players should only use the above loadout as a general guideline. Of course, if something feels better to a player, they should use that instead. It's always better to feel confident in the weapon a player is using rather than equipping something otherwise.

If a player uses a weapon that suits them, they will be well on their way to racking up streaks and advancing in the ranks.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul