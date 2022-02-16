The best Whitley LMG loadout in COD Warzone Season 2

Debuting in CoD Warzone Season 2 is the Whitley LMG. On its own, it has great firepower. However, with the right tweaks, it can be a serious contender as the next Bren - a hugely popular LMG from Season 1.

The goal here is to equip the Whitley LMG in CoD Warzone with a loadout that improves recoil control and accuracy. Firepower is less of a concern, considering it already deals enough damage to eat through player health. What matters most is that you hit your target and let the Whitley LMG do the rest.

CoD Warzone: Best Whitley LMG loadout in Season 2

Muzzle : G28 Compensator or Mercury Silencer

: G28 Compensator or Mercury Silencer Barrel : 28" Gracey Mk. 9

: 28" Gracey Mk. 9 Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip or M1930 Strife Angled

: Carver Foregrip or M1930 Strife Angled Optic : Slate Reflector or G16 2.5x

: Slate Reflector or G16 2.5x Stock : CGC R4

: CGC R4 Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Leather Grip or Polymer Grip

: Leather Grip or Polymer Grip Perk : Hardscope

: Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Starting with the muzzle, you have a choice between the G28 Compensator or the Mercury Silencer in CoD Warzone. In most cases you’ll want the G28 Compensator for the reduced recoil. Most importantly, it isn’t going to cut down on the damage caused by the Whitley LMG.

The 28” Gracey Mk. 9 is an easy choice to make with the Whitley LMG, though this attachment does put your mobility at risk. In return, the Whitley LMG will have better range, accuracy, and bullet velocity. When you’re pushed into long-range fights in CoD Warzone, the LMG won’t be a hindrance.

To further improve bullet velocity and accuracy, the Whitley LMG should also be fitted with the M1930 Strife Angled Foregrip and CGC R4. Again, your mobility takes a hit, but it’s well worth the sacrifice; LMGs were never known for mobility anyway.

For optics, the Slate Reflector is fine. However, since the Whitley LMG is capable of long-range fights with this build, it pairs nicely with a G16 2.5x Scope.

Among at the rear grip options, the Polymer Grip does an excellent job of keeping burst fire reliable. If you struggle with recoil management, the Leather Grip is a good alternative.

Lastly, equip Hardscope and Fully Loaded. Hardscope gives you a nice accuracy boost when initiating a fight and Fully Loaded provides a surplus of ammo at the start of a match.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee