The best KG M40 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the newest hit World War II first-person shooter games. The game's huge selection of weapons and equipment keeps fans working overtime to ensure they have the best kit available.

The KG M40 is a Swedish rifle that Germans used during the 40s, and it has joined COD: Vanguard as part of Season 2. The weapon deals massive damage but requires a specific loadout to be used to its maximum potential.

Best loadout for the KG M40 in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The KG M40 in COD: Vanguard. Image via Treyarch

The KG M40 is as close as possible to an LMG while still being an assault rifle. Among Call of Duty: Vanguard's weapons, it drags when it comes to speed but has the potential to deal massive damage with excellent accuracy.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Magazine: 30-06 50 Round Drums

30-06 50 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Kit: Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded Barrel: Krausnick 700mm 01V

Krausnick 700mm 01V Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Proficiency: Brace

Brace Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Stock: Krausnick 12V

The single most important aspect of the KG M40's loadout is the 30-06 Magazine. By pairing that tool with Fully Loaded, the player can deal massive damage without the fear of running out of ammunition. Fifty rounds should be enough to survive a firefight with half a team, and 30-06 rounds kill in three or four shots.

This gun simply isn't going to compete when it comes to speed, there are plenty of ARs and SMGs that will outperform it in that category. Focusing on reducing Aim Down Sight Speed and increasing initial accuracy will make this weapon ideal.

Call of Duty: Vanguard players really shouldn't bother firing the KG M40 from the hip. Its real power is at mid and long range, where it excels. In short range, the Recoil Booster will boost the fire rate enough to compete.

The Krausnick 12v is a controversial selection for KG M40's stock, but its slight buff to movement speed makes it a solid choice. Where it really pays off is in its substantial Recoil Control improvement. Recoil is minute with this weapon, but at longer ranges, hitting multiple shots can be challenging.

When it comes to perks, Lightweight is a very good choice for this weapon. Movement speed is a big issue with the KG M40, and the Lightweight perk counters much of the drawback.

However, some options are up for discussion. Players interested in improving Sprint to Fire speed might swap the underbarrel out for the M3 Ready Grip at the cost of some recoil control. The KG M40 is a weapon that, with the right attachments, could dominate Call of Duty: Vanguard.

