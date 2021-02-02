The best AX-50 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

The AX-50 is a typical sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone, optimal for stealth takedowns and long-range kills on Verdansk.

Unlocking this gun can be a little time-consuming. However, that hasn't affected the weapon's popularity at all. This rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone is an extremely decisive weapon given how vast and sniper-friendly the map is.

The ideal loadout for the AX-50 should focus on three main factors:

Bullet velocity

Mobility

Range

Additionally, aiming down the sights can cause delays when it comes to close-range combats. On top of that, factors such as leading and bullet-drop also cause worry when it comes to hitting long-range shots in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Best loadout for AX-50 in Call of Duty: Warzone

The best possible attachments for the AX-50 are:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : 32.0" Factory Barrel

: 32.0" Factory Barrel Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Stock : Singuard Arms Assassin

: Singuard Arms Assassin Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

These attachments greatly enhance the experience for players when using this weapon.

The Monolithic Suppressor not only silences the AX-50 but also increases its damage range. As it is one of the most popular suppressors in the game, there are virtually no negative factors to consider about this attachment.

The 32.0" Factory Barrel grants massive boosts towards recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. However, this barrel increases the time taken to aim down sights and lowers players' movement speed.

Although enemies can see the Tac Laser, the increased aiming stability, aim-walking steadiness, and decreased time taken to aim down sights makes this an ideal fit for the AX-50.

The Singuard Arms Assassin stock further lowers the time taken to aim down sights in Call of Duty: Warzone. The Stippled Grip Tape reduces the duration even further while also increasing "sprint-to-fire" speed.

The perks that players are advised to equip for the AX-50 are:

Cold Blooded : Allows them to remain undetected by thermal optics. Also cannot be detected by AI targeting systems.

: Allows them to remain undetected by thermal optics. Also cannot be detected by AI targeting systems. Ghost : Cold Blooded and Ghost go hand-in-hand as the perfect perks. Ghost prevents players from getting detected by UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat sensors.

: Cold Blooded and Ghost go hand-in-hand as the perfect perks. Ghost prevents players from getting detected by UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat sensors. Tracker: This is an ideal perk for players flaunting a sniper-rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone. Apart from revealing trails of footsteps that enemies have left behind, it also hides the player's footsteps to avoid getting detected by an enemy with the same perk.

The equipments that players must include in the AX-50 loadout are:

C4 : This explosive equipment not only allows snipers to clear out tight corners and sniping nests but can also be used as a protection in case an enemy tries to sneak up on them.

: This explosive equipment not only allows snipers to clear out tight corners and sniping nests but can also be used as a protection in case an enemy tries to sneak up on them. Heartbeat Sensor: The heartbeat sensor allows players to detect another player's presence. It is also an ideal way to confirm before executing the C4.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer﻿'s opinions.