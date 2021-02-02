The MAC-10 quickly became one of the go-to submachine guns after Black Ops Cold War integrated with Warzone battle royale.

Even after some shifts in the Warzone meta, the MAC-10 is still one of the most popular weapons. It is no longer an SMG for every situation, but when it shines, it truly shines.

Many players will use it as a secondary weapon to take on close-quarters battles. Coupled with a solid backup for longer ranges, a MAC-10 that allows for some running and gunning is an incredible asset to have.

The best run and gun MAC-10 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle : Muzzle Brake 9

: Muzzle Brake 9 Body : Steady Aim Laser

: Steady Aim Laser Ammunition : Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag

: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip : Speed Tape

: Speed Tape Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Running and gunning in COD: Warzone can be a risky play. At any moment, another enemy could pop around a corner or from over a hill and start a completely new battle.

Doing it effectively will require some finesse along with good MAC-10 attachments. Use the Muzzle Brake 9 for some recoil assistance. Follow it up by attaching the Steady Aim Laser to increase hip-fire accuracy for those unexpected close-up fights.

The ammunition attachment does reduce ADS time a bit, but having more ammo in an SMG is a must. It also reloads the weapon way faster. Follow that up with Speed Tape, and ADS time will be brought back up.

Lastly, the SAS Combat Stock lowers the hip-fire accuracy a bit but increases other mobility aspects. Shooting move speed and aim walking movement speed both get a boost here. This allows faster reactions and overall quickness with the MAC-10 in Warzone.

For perks, select Double Time to increase sprint duration and crouch walk speed. Overkill should be the second perk to select a long-range weapon as a backup.

Get another loadout with Ghost, so once two weapons are equipped, Overkill can be swapped out. Amped should be the third Perk. This allows the Warzone player to swap weapons quicker, in case they get caught in a long-range fight with the MAC-10 out or vice versa.