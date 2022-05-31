The best AX-50 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

While the AX-50 has been languishing when compared with sniper rifles like the HDR in Call of Duty: Warzone, the Reloaded update temporarily gave it hitscan capability, driving its popularity up.

Though the AX-50's hitscan status has now been patched out, the weapon has blossomed in the eyes of the player base. While it's no longer possible to instantly hit opponents when fired, it's still a lethal killer at a considerable distance. If players utilize the right loadout, they can further improve the AX-50's potential and make it a force to be reckoned with.

The top loadout for the AX-50 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

The AX-50 can still be deadly (Image via Activision)

Though every Call of Duty: Warzone player should ideally have a loadout to suit their playstyle, some are unanimously solid across the board. Warzone players can find a breakdown of one of the top loadouts of the AX-50 as of Season 3 Reloaded below.

Excellent AX-50 Loadout

Lightweight Suppressor - The Monolithic Suppressor is a fine option here, but its ADS reduction is problematic. Instead, Call of Duty: Warzone players may want to opt for the Lightweight Suppressor. This will keep them off the map while maintaining more ADS speed than the Monolithic Suppressor. 32.0" Factory Barrel - This attachment forms the core aspect of this particular AX-50 build. It amends the major issues with the weapon (bullet velocity and penetration), ensuring it operates as much like a sniper rifle as possible. Call of Duty: Warzone players should see significantly improved bullet damage at range using this barrel, and they'll also gain recoil control as well. Tac Laser - To help even out the ADS speed drop from the suppressor, the Tac Laser makes for an excellent pick in Call of Duty: Warzone. It will also improve the player's steadiness while aiming, even when they're actively moving. It does telegraph the user's position, but their targets will have very little time to react to it. Singuard Arms Assassin - A bit of a tradeoff pick, but one that makes the AX-50 great for general use. The Singuard Arms Assassin will increase ADS further at the cost of stability. Fortunately, the Tac Laser has already increased the weapon's stability significantly, so the drop instability shouldn't be too disruptive. Stippled Grip Tape - This rear grip modification will further boost the AX-50's ADS. However, players should keep in mind that this will drop stability even more. In the hands of a skilled player, this stability loss shouldn't be a huge concern. However, for newer players or those not familiar with this weapon, abstaining from a rear grip entirely isn't a terrible idea.

The AX-50 comes with great aim-down sight (ADS) speed and accuracy by default. While it doesn't have the best bullet velocity or penetration, the aforementioned loadout can amend this quickly and easily. This turns the AX-50 into a monster of a sniper rifle, which can be easily wielded at long range.

