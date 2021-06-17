The best C58 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 has arrived, and as always, with it comes some new weapons.

One of those weapons is the C58 assault rifle. It can be unlocked for free in Black Ops Cold War for players who reach Tier 31 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. And they would be wise to do so.

The C58 packs a pretty mean punch. It is a fully-automatic AR that does high damage at closer ranges. The fire rate is a bit slow, but bullet velocity and recoil are incredible.

The best loadout for the C58 in COD: Black Ops Cold War Season 4

Image via Activision

The entire purpose of a weapon loadout in Black Ops Cold War is to make the weapon better. Players do this by combining attachments that they feel work best to improve their chances of winning.

The C58 is already a solid AR straight out of the Battle Pass. It can be bolstered even further though. The best loadout for the C58 in Black Ops Cold War will see it receive a ton of upgrades with the Gunfighter Wildcard.

Attachments

Optic : Microflex LED

: Microflex LED Muzzle : Muzzle Brake 7.62

: Muzzle Brake 7.62 Barrel : 18.7" Reinforced Heavy

: 18.7" Reinforced Heavy Body : Steady Aim Laser

: Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Magazine : Jungle-Style Mag

: Jungle-Style Mag Handle : Speed Tape

: Speed Tape Stock: CQB Stock

Starting off, it should have the Microflex LED. This optic has no issues. It gives a clear view of opponents through a 1.25x magnification. Follow that up with the muzzle attachment, which will provide a 4% vertical recoil control increase.

Next up is the 18.7" Reinforced Heavy barrel. For assault rifles in Black Ops Cold War, this barrel does take away some mobility, but adds bullet velocity and makes the C58 more effective at longer ranges.

C58: Assault Rifle (Launch)



Full-auto assault rifle. High damage at close range with a slower fire rate. Fast bullet velocity and reliable recoil control with less ammo capacity.@CallofDuty #coldwar #Warzone #season4 pic.twitter.com/9v5WWZK9i1 — 🌊WAVY f3 (@_wbeverly) June 15, 2021

The Steady Aim Laser is popular choice for a body attachment. Since the C58 shreds up close, having that +20% hip fire accuracy is worth it. On top of that, the Bruiser Grip provides a 40% boost to melee quickness for those even closer battles.

The magazine attachment should be the Jungle-Style Mag. This simply increases the C58's reload quickness. Speed Tape brings back some of the mobility by adding to its aim down sight time.

Lastly, the CQB Stock continues to up the mobility back to a manageable point. Sprint to fire time is increased, so this assault rifle can deal damage in Black Ops Cold War from far out or up close and personal.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod