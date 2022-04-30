The best counters for Mega Kangaskahn in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is six years into its grand takeover of the world and is still introducing tons of new content. The latest big raid puts players up against a mega Kangaskahn that has wrecked some of their favorite teams with ease.

The game is updating the way that Mega Evolutions work and doing so in style with a few fun new events. The new Mega Raid will test players' skills, but there are a few advantages to abuse to get the edge.

Mega Kangaskahn counters in Pokemon Go

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



If you haven’t yet, try out Mega Evolution by completing a new Special Research story with branching tasks that’s available to Trainers level 5 and up!



This raid's boss features 15,000 health, 206 attack, and 177 defense. It's a tank that can withstand a ton of punishment and dish out just as much. To best this Normal-type juggernaut, players should lean into its one major disadvantage.

Mega Kangaskahn is weak to Fighting-type Pokemon. It will take 1.6x damage from every Fighting-type attack it suffers. This means players will need their strongest fighters to take down the Parent Pokemon.

The best options to face off against this raid include Lopunny, Conkeldurr, Lucario, Machamp, and Breloom. These fighting types hold moves like Dynamic Punch, Aura Sphere, and Low Kick, which will do substantial damage to Mega Kangaskahn.

There are non-fighting types that could also be a threat to Pokemon Go's new raid boss. Chief among them is Mega Charizard Y. This dragon doesn't have any special advantage against Mega Kangaskahn, but it is one of the strongest things in the current meta.

Blaziken, Heracross, Emboar, Sirfetch’d, and Toxicroak all have solid Fighting-type moves that will be great against Mega Kangaskahn. While they won't get the beloved STAB damage, they're still good picks for the event.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Trainers, check out this video for a quick overview of all the updates we’ve made to Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO! Trainers, check out this video for a quick overview of all the updates we’ve made to Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO! https://t.co/nukIqjjedt

If Pokemon Go players can get their hands on Shadow Pokemon and spend the necessary time to level them up, they'd be a substantial asset. Shadow Machamp and Shadow Hariyama are both extremely powerful if properly cared for.

Mega Beedril has seen some success with heavy poison moves. Mega Blastoise has a ton of health and can often outlast the threat. Terrakion features plenty of attack power and can use the devastating attack Sacred Sword.

The best possible fast moves to use against Mega Kangaskahn include Low Kick, Mud-Slap, and Counter. Great charging moves include Power-up Punch, Brick Break, Stomp, and Outrage.

Mega Kangaskahn has only one weakness, but it's also only resistant to one type. Ghost-type moves only deal half damage, making them a bad choice for this raid.

Pokemon Go players should pick their strongest Fighting-type Pokemon and lay waste to this raid. With sheer punching and kicking power, players will be able to take down this natural parental tank.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul