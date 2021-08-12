What are Kangaskhan's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

The Generation I Pokemon Kangaskhan has just become a tier 3 raid boss, and trainers are going to need to bring some heavy firepower if they want to beat it.

Kangaskhan is normally region locked to Australia, but thanks to the latest Ultra Unlock, it is now available everywhere. With 233 Stamina, Kangaskhan will be taking plenty of damage before it gets knocked out. On top of that, Kangaskhan gets a wide movepool with interesting charge moves like Earthquake, Crunch and Outrage. Here is how trainers can be best prepared for it.

How can trainers counter this colossal Pokemon?

Since Kangaskhan is a pure Normal-type Pokemon, it’s clear that Fighting-types are going to be the best counters to it. These are the only Pokemon that can hit Kangaskhan for super effective damage.

That being said, trainers should want to be thinking about which Fighting-types in particular can eliminate Kangaskhan most efficiently. Objectively, the Pokemon with the fastest time to win against Kangaskhan is Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Looking at the other Pokemon with quick times to win, Dynamic Punch seems to be a common thread. Pokemon like Breloom and Conkeldurr can make quick work of Kangaskhan with this move.

The one exception to this trend is Lucario, who uses Aura Sphere instead of Dynamic Punch. Since it is so powerful and able to be charged quickly, Dynamic Punch is often considered one of the best, if not the flat out best Fighting-move in the game. Lucario is simply so powerful that it doesn’t need to rely on Dynamic Punch to perform well.

Thankfully, there are many Fighting-types that aren’t legendary or Shadow Pokemon that can eliminate Kangakskhan in under 200 seconds. Conkeldurr, Hariyama, Sirfetch’d and Toxicroak each beat Kangaskhan in under 150.

There are also other Pokemon that aren’t Fighting-type, but still beat Kangaskhan quickly due to their sheer strength. Mega Charizard is ranked 11 on the list of best Kangaskhan counters, simply due to how much damage Fire Spin into Blast Burn does.

Psychic types like Mewtwo and Alakazam also can take care of Kangaskhan pretty well. Mega Gengar can beat this raid quickly if it’s running Sucker Punch into Focus Blast. Mega Ampharos, who was a Mega raid boss recently, can also beat Kangaskhan consistently by running Focus Blast.

