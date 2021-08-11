How to catch a shiny Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO

During the second part of this wild and surprising Ultra Unlock in Pokemon GO, trainers could be wandering upon shiny Kangaskhan.

This normal-type Pokemon is a veteran of the series, hailing from the Kanto region. This is one of the rarer Pokemon in the game since it’s normally region locked to Australia. During this event, though, anyone around the globe can get a chance at catching Kangaskhan. Old-time fans will certainly want to be looking for this member of the original 150. This Pokemon definitely packs a powerful punch.

Generation I Pokemon gets shiny through tier three raid battles

Shiny Kangaskhan is in the game, but it will take some effort to acquire. Kangaskhan is a tier three raid boss, with a chance of being shiny. This means that trainers have to do lot of walking and Kangaskhan battling before they find a shiny version.

Kangaskhan isn’t the only rare three-star raid boss. Heracross will also be making appearances. This is also special since Heracross is normally only found in the South American region. Along with those two will be Alakazam, one of the elite Psychic-type Pokemon. Now is definitely a great time to pull out those raid passes.

It is unclear whether or not Kankaskhan (or Heracross for that matter) will continue to be regionally exclusive after the event. If so, though, that would make Kangaskhan and Heracross valuable finds. It could be a good idea for trainers to keep a couple of these Pokemon in their pocket, so that they can trade them for something valuable later on.

As for beating Kangaskhan in these raid battles, strong Fighting-type Pokemon are easily going to be the best to bring. Pokemon like Conkeldurr and Lucario should have fast time to win against Kangaskhan.

Having strong Fighting-types available is just a good practice in general at this point. They typically fare well in many raids since the majority of these Pokemon are incredibly powerful. They also counter many of the Pokemon commonly seen on strong Gym defense teams (Blissey, Snorlax, etc.).

Edited by Joey Carr