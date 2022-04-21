The best decks to use in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood was sold as the spiritual successor to the hit zombie FPS Left 4 Dead, but it has more going on than that. The game innovated upon its inspiration in many ways, most prominently in its card system.

Runs of the game's story mode can take endless directions thanks to a deck-building system. This dynamic allows Cleaners to customize their compositions and improve their ability to play certain roles on a team.

The best solo deck in Back 4 Blood

When crafting a Back 4 Blood deck, the circumstances of a run are the most important thing to consider. Whether players are going solo with bots, what role they're playing on a team, and how they choose to approach the adventure are all key.

When building for a solo run of Back 4 Blood, players will likely want to jump right into the action, making this shotgun build their best deck:

Cross Trainers : +20% Stamina, +20% Stamina Regen, +3% Move Speed, +5 Health.

: +20% Stamina, +20% Stamina Regen, +3% Move Speed, +5 Health. Power Strike : Every 3 seconds, gain +10 Bash Damage, stacking up to 10 times.

: Every 3 seconds, gain +10 Bash Damage, stacking up to 10 times. Breakout : Allows players to break free from grabs. +50% Breakout Cooldown Reduction (Base 60 seconds).

: Allows players to break free from grabs. +50% Breakout Cooldown Reduction (Base 60 seconds). Superior Cardio : +20% Stamina, +20% Sprint Efficiency, +5 Health.

: +20% Stamina, +20% Sprint Efficiency, +5 Health. Rolling Thunder : +35% Move Speed while firing Shotguns. +10% Damage with Shotguns.

: +35% Move Speed while firing Shotguns. +10% Damage with Shotguns. Ammo Pouch : +25% Ammo Capacity.

: +25% Ammo Capacity. Stimulants : Pain Meds taken also grant +10% move speed, +10% reload speed, and +10% Weapon swap speed for 30 seconds.

: Pain Meds taken also grant +10% move speed, +10% reload speed, and +10% Weapon swap speed for 30 seconds. Vitamins : +15 Health.

: +15 Health. Buckshot Bruiser : When using Shotguns, gain Temporary Health for each pellet that hits.

: When using Shotguns, gain Temporary Health for each pellet that hits. Shell Carrier : +30% Shotgun Ammo Capacity and +10% Damage with Shotguns.

: +30% Shotgun Ammo Capacity and +10% Damage with Shotguns. Run and Gun : Shoot while sprinting.

: Shoot while sprinting. Scattergun Skills : +40% Reload Speed with Shotguns.

: +40% Reload Speed with Shotguns. Durable : +15% Trauma Resistance and +5 Health.

: +15% Trauma Resistance and +5 Health. Combat Training : +5% Bullet Damage and +50% Bullet Penetration.

: +5% Bullet Damage and +50% Bullet Penetration. Ammo Stash: Secondary weapons have unlimited ammo, but secondary weapons reload 20% slower.

This build is all about getting into the fight and dealing damage quickly. Solo Back 4 Blood players will have the most fun and the most success with a deck like this one.

The best team composition build in Back 4 Blood

Players hoping to keep themselves alive and serve in the most all-around role can use a deck like this one:

Vitamins: +15 Health. Cross Trainers: +20% Stamina, +20% Stamina Regen, +3% Move Speed, + 5 Health. Reckless Strategy: + 30% Weakspot Damage, -5% Damage Resistance. Well-Rested: +25% Team Overheal, +10% Team Healing Efficiency. Ammo Scavenger: You can sense nearby Ammo, More Ammo spawns Tactical Vest: +30% Rifle Ammo Capacity, +10% Damage with Assault Rifles and LMGs. Line ‘Em Up: +100% Bullet Penetration with Assault Rifles. Adrenaline Fueled: +100% Stamina, -75% Stamina Regeneration. When you kill an enemy, gain 10 Stamina instantly and an additional 10 Stamina over 5 seconds. Chemical Courage: Pain Meds you apply also grant +25% Damage for 60 seconds. Second Chance: +1 Extra Life, +5 Health. Knowledge is Power: +10% Weakspot Damage. Allows players to see values for damage they deal and enemy health bars. Ridden Slayer: +20% Weakspot Damage. Sadistic: Gain 5% Weakspot Damage for each Precision Kill in the last 10 seconds. Trigger Control: +25% Accuracy with Assault Rifles and Sniper Rifles. Run and Gun: You can shoot while sprinting.

These Back 4 Blood builds will make the game as easy as it can be. The first build will work best for players running around on their own, while the second will make teamwork a breeze.

