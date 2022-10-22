Persona 5 Royal has finally launched on the Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide and includes all the previously released DLC. Naturally, anyone would be curious about their impact on the game, so we have come up with a list of our top 5 units.

Keep in mind that all the DLC units are incredibly powerful in their own right, and the rankings are divided based on their strengths and overall endgame utility. Do note that they are very powerful units and may break game balance if used early in the game.

Upon claiming the DLC, they are available to unlock as soon as the compendium is accessible in the Velvet Room.

Minor to heavy spoilers for other Persona games may follow. Reader discretion is advised.

This list includes DLC Persona only.

5) Izanagi

Izanagi, the familiar of Yu (Image via megamitensei fandom)

The starter summon of the protagonist, Yu, in Persona 4, Izanagi is a physical and electrical damage-based unit. He comes with the ability cross-slash, which is arguably the best physical attack you can find on a level 20 summon.

In addition, Izanagi possesses the ability of God Maker, which increases the probability of your allies’ special abilities being activated, making him an excellent choice for early-game scenarios. Furthermore, he is also quite effective as a boss killer.

4) Messiah

Messiah, born from the fusion of Orpheus and Thanatos (Image via megamitensei fandom)

Born from the fusion of Orpheus and Thanatos, it is the true and final summon of Makoto, the protagonist of Persona 3. An excellent support unit, Messiah, can use the unique skill of Oratorio to completely heal the entire party and remove all status ailments.

Messiah can also absorb physical damage while dealing decent physical damage.

In addition, Messiah has the passive Enduring Soul that allows Joker to survive a fatal blow with 1 HP remaining, which can be a lifesaver in brutal battles.

3) Thanatos

Death itself, Thanatos (Image via megamitensei fandom)

This is another summon of Makoto from Persona 3. Thanatos focuses mainly on gun and heavy curse damage.

He also allows SP costs to be cut in half when executing a baton pass.

Perhaps the most unique skill of his is the Door of Hades, which deals heavy almighty damage to all foes along with a medium chance to insta-kill any enemy, making him an incredibly powerful unit to have in your roster.

2) Magatsu-Izanagi

Magatsu-Izanagi, familiar of Tohru Adachi (Image via megamitensei fandom)

The summon of the main antagonist in Persona 4, Tohru Adachi, is a powerful unit, boasting heavy curse, physical, and almighty attacks.

With Ghastly Wail, it can insta-kill all foes afflicted with fear. While being mostly attack-focused, it also has an offensive-support ability, Heat Riser, that buffs the attack, defense and agility of an ally for 3 whole turns.

The unit also auto applies Tarukaja at the start of the battle, automatically boosting attack for 3 turns.

1) Izanagi-no-Okami-Picaro

Picaro form of Izanagi-no-Okami (Image via megamitensei fandom)

The picaro version of the ultimate summon of Yu in Persona 4, and arguably the strongest DLC persona in the game, this unit is easily capable of overpowering enemies and making most fights trivial.

He can learn the ability Concentrate, which increases the damage of your next attack by 2.5 times.

At the end of a battle, he can fully restore your HP and SP, and also has a random chance to restore 5% of your max HP and SP in battle, making him an excellent survival unit.

Izanagi-no-Okami-Picaro has the unique skill Myriad Truths, which inflicts heavy almighty damage on all foes thrice, making him an excellent DPS.

