Persona 5 Royal guide - What are the 5 strongest non-DLC Personas?

With so many angels, demons, and others in Persona 5 Royal, it's hard to determine just what the best, most powerful forces are. However, when considering Persona 5 Royal’s most powerful entities, it would be unfair to include the DLC Personas.

Simply put, they are overwhelmingly powerful. It would likely be a list of DLC and nothing else, and I don’t want this to be a pay-to-win Persona 5 Royal list. Instead, it will just be creatures you can unlock through the normal course of gameplay.

Note: Some spoilers for Persona 5 Royal may be on this list. Reader discretion is advised.

Who are the most powerful forces to summon in Persona 5 Royal?

5) Fafnir

Fafnir's quote goes:

"Are you the hero who summoned me, the Dragon Fafnir? My hard scales will serve you well."

Fafnir makes roughly half of the attack types in the game completely useless, marking him as easily one of the most powerful Personas in all of Persona 5 Royal. Black Frost almost nudged him out of the spot, though. Fafnir absorbs Nuclear and Fire, repels Physical and Gunfire, and on top of that, absorbs Electric.

He is an absolute force of nature with amazing stats and skills like Cosmic Flare and Gigantomachia. A member of the Hermit Arcana, he can learn some terrific skills to go with his already incredible stats.

4) Satan

Satan says:

“I am Satan, the judge of all things. O sinner who knoweth not the true meaning of fear… I shall be thy mask and bear witness to the end.”

The most powerful Persona of the Judgement Arcana, he is your reward for completing that path. Satan is, without a doubt, worth the wait. He’s a Persona with no weaknesses and some very impressive strengths, repels both Curse and Ice, and resists Gunfire.

He is the best Ice Persona in Persona 5 Royal on top of that. He has Cocytus to reduce the cost of Ice Spells by 75%, so he can easily spam powerful shots. Combine that with skills like Concentrate, and he will devastate whatever he comes across.

3) Maria

Maria's favorite quote goes:

“I am Maria. Please, allow me to become your mask so that I may guard your compassionate heart.”

This Persona 5 Royal exclusive is the best healer in the entire game. For example, she has access to the Salvation spell, which fully heals all party members and cures all status ailments. She nullifies Wind attacks, absorbs Bless, and resists Electric. She is weak to Fire, making that her only real downside.

Maria can buff (Heat Riser), passively restore HP and SP, and unlock double evasion rate passively against all attacks except Hama/Mudo/Almighty. If that’s not enough, Holy Benevolence fully revives the entire party. She’s the best and a must-include in any Persona 5 Royal party.

2) Satanael

Satanael's quote goes:

“I am Satanael. You would slay gods to protect the justice you believe in…Very well, I shall once again become your mask.”

It was incredibly difficult to place #1 and #2 in Persona 5 Royal, as they are close together in terms of power. The only downside to Satanael is that he really only gets to be used in NG+. He is the ultimate Persona for Joker, the main protagonist. So you can use it in NG+, and he will absolutely break the game wide open.

Satanael resists all types, except that he absorbs Curse and blocks Bless. This powerful Persona resists everything else in the game. He has an incredibly powerful curse, almighty and nuclear attacks as well. He also fully restores Joker’s HP and SP at the end of each battle so that you can unleash hell in every fight without fear.

1) Yoshitsune

Yoshitsune says:

“I am Yoshitsune. I see you know of my ingenious feats. Rejoice, for I shall graciously become your mask…”

Once you have unlocked Rank 5 of the Strength Arcana, you can unlock this Advanced Fusion. Thanks to his overwhelming physical might, he will be indispensable throughout the game.

He reflects Electricity/Bless, completely nullifies Physical and resists Fire. His Brave Blade attack costs 24% of your HP, but in return, it deals Colossal Physical damage to 1 foe. He can also use Charge to make it even more powerful. Yoshitsune is the king of physical damage in the game, without question.

Persona 5 Royal’s remaster releases on October 21, 2022, and will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows platforms.

