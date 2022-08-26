Yoshitsune in Soul Hackers 2: How to fuse, base stats, and more

Yoshitsune is a popular, powerful demon in Soul Hackers 2, and though he takes some work to summon, he’s worth having in most parties. Also known as Minamoto no Yoshitsune, he’s been a part of many of the previous MegaTen games.

A legendary samurai, he was a military commander in the Minamoto clan. During the Genpei War, he headed many battles that led to the toppling of the Ise-Heishi branch of the Taira clan for his brother, Yoritomo.

Fans of Soul Hacker 2 will be glad to know he’s available, and he’s pretty powerful. Here’s what users need to know going forward.

Yoshitsune can only be acquired via Special Summon in Soul Hackers 2

Yoshitsune in Soul Hackers 2 can be acquired via Special Summon. This means particular demons need to be used to bring this Hero to be a part of the squad. This is done at Cirque du Goumaden by selecting “Special Fusion.”

Required demons to summon Yoshitsune

Avian Yatagarasu (Level 27)

Genma Kurama Tengu (Level 21)

Yoma Koppa Tengu (Level 17)

The Avian Yatagarasu can be found as a foe in Subway Line 14 - Lower Area and can be fused through various demons. Combinations include Bugs/Misaguji, Turbo Granny/Koropokkur, and Basilisk/Bicorn.

Then there’s Genma Kurama Tengu, an enemy found in Subway Line 14 - Upper Area. A strong Genma, it can be fused with Turbo Granny/Koppa Tengu, Asparas/Poltergeist, Jack-o’-Lantern/Bugs, and many more. It’s not a challenging demon to create.

Finally, there is Yoma Koppa Tengu, found in Central Line - Upper Area. It is another easily created demon, used via Melon Frost/Asparas, Ippon-Datara/Poltergeist, Mokoi/Kurama Tengu, and many more.

After acquiring these three demons, it is time to create a Yoshitsune.

Yoshitsune’s base stats and skills in Soul Hackers 2

The costs of fusing a Yoshitsune will vary depending on the level of registered demon and any discounts available at Cirque du Goumaden. Depending on how the other demons are developed, he can inherit skills such as Speed Master, Corkscrew, and Sukukaja.

Many things make Yoshitsune stand out, and in particular, his Physical and Electricity Immunity are worth noting. He also resists Fire and is weak to Force.

Base stats for Yoshitsune

STR: 24

24 INT: 9

9 VIT: 14

14 AGI: 22

22 LUK: 5

In Soul Hackers 2, the demons have significantly stripped down skill lists, and here are the powerful tools that Yoshitsune has.

Skills Yoshitsune can use

Bamboo Slice (9mp): Heavy Physical damage to 1 enemy

Heavy Physical damage to 1 enemy Zionga (6mp): Medium Electricity damage to 1 enemy

Medium Electricity damage to 1 enemy Qigong: Very slightly restores MP with each action

Very slightly restores MP with each action Sabbath Striker: May activate during a sabbath. Inflicts extra damage to all enemies

May activate during a sabbath. Inflicts extra damage to all enemies Speed Master: Increases user’s AIm/Dodge for a battle’s first three turns

This latest entry into the MegaTen franchise has a new version of All-Out Attacking, the Sabbath. Some demons can enhance the Sabbath attack, and Yoshitsune is one of them. He unlocks Sabbath Striker at Level 40.

As long as he’s equipped, he may give a chance during a Sabbath to deal extra damage to all enemies. If the gamer has several Sabbath-enhancing abilities equipped, they will have to pick one.

Useful fusions that Yoshitsune is part of

Yoshitsune is great on his own in Soul Hackers 2 but can also be a part of other potent fusions. This is not an exhaustive list, but a few examples of fusions he can take part in to make potentially powerful Soul Hackers 2 demons.

If he fuses with a Baphomet, he can create a Level 59 Baal, which comes with a default of Megidola and Ziodyne. At level 60, he also unlocks Samarrecarm, which is a full heal/revive. He is immune to Void damage, resists Elec/Force, and is weak to Physical/Gunfire.

Using Power or Principality, Yoshitsune can fuse to become Level 56 Anubis. Anubis can start with Makajamaon and Spirit Drain and unlocks Makarakarn at level 57. He resists Physical/Gunfire/Ice/Electricity/Force, is immune to Void, and weak to Fire.

For players seeking something on the nature of a support demon, using Jack Frost creates a Level 45 Kinmamon. Coming with Recarm and Me Patra, it learns Mediarama at level 35. It does not have a lot of resists, though, being immune to Fire, weak to Ice, and resists Void.

There are many uses for Yoshitsune in Soul Hackers 2. One particular late-game boss comes equipped with demons that counter with physical hits anytime the boss is targeted. It’s helpful to equip Yoshitsune on the primary attacker to make sure as little damage as possible is taken.

