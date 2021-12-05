Top 5 Special Demon Fusions in Shin Megami Tensei 5

Demon Fusions in any mainline MegaTen game can feel a bit daunting for players new to the franchise, and this fact remains true for Shin Megami Tensei 5 as well.

While the mechanics and systems themselves are rather simple, the complexities arise when players have to create the desired demon by mixing and matching from a roster of over 200.

Investing in the right demon and the right Essence Fusion is absolutely vital in Normal and Hard difficulty, especially if players are looking to complete the Shin Megami Tensei 5 DLC, which is filled with a plethora of super bosses.

While Dyad fusions are pretty easy to get the hang of, Special Fusions have been causing a lot of problems for players, especially when it comes to the issue of what demon they should invest in. it’s often recommended that players invest in those Special Fusion demons that will fit their party best, or will straight up counter the upcoming boss.

However, for players who are not looking to experiment too much in the World of Shadows, here's a look at 5 of the most versatile Special Fusion demons that Shin Megami Tensei 5 has to offer. These demons are incredibly powerful and will come in handy in a variety of end-game situations even without investing in Essene Fusion.

5 must-have Special Fusion Demons in Shin Megami Tensei 5

1) Danu

Lady Danu, when fused, will have a base level of 93 and boasts incredibly high Magic and Luck stats, which are 103 and 110, respectively. She brings a fair amount of Light and Almighty damage to the party, and her spells like Megidolaon +4 and Hamabarion +3 can be perfect against some of the more difficult late-game boss fights.

However, her damaging spells are not why she is so highly recommended by the Shin Megami Tensei 5 player base. Her unique skill, Matriarch’s Love, is amazing when it comes to protecting her allies.

Image via Shin Megami Tensei 5 Fusion Tool

Not only does it apply Mediarama to all demons in the Nahobino’s party, but it also casts Me Patra and Dekunda, which removes debuffs and status effects, respectively.

Danu also has Lustre Candy +2 in her arsenal, which helps to keep the party buffed up.

Demons required to fuse Danu:

Fionn mac Cumhaill

Skadi

Queen Medb

2) Shiva

When it comes to decimating enemies in the blink of an eye, Shiva is the go-to for a lot of Shin Megami Tensei 5 players. The Indian “God of Destruction”, and the most powerful Fury demon of the game, comes with balanced strength and magic scaling.

Shiva’s most sought-after ability in Shin Megami Tensei 5 is Tandava +3, where he deals massive AoE (Area of Effect) Almighty damage and minimizes enemy defense for 3 turns.

Image via Shin Megami Tensei 5 Fusion Tool

For passives, Shiva has High Almighty Pleroma and Boon Boost EX. The former allows his Almighty spells to hit 1.4 times harder, while the latter will let him extend the duration of buffs and debuffs that he casts for two additional turns.

He absorbs Fire and Lightning skills while having no interaction with Force. He resists Light, Dark, and Physical, while being surprisingly weak to Ice, Charm, and Debuff skills.

Demons required to fuse Shiva:

Barong

Rangda

3) Mephisto

Mephisto’s fusion can only be unlocked if players have purchased the Shin Megami Tensei 5 DLC. While he does come with a base stat level 79 when fused, players recommend scaling him up to 99 because of his incredible Strength and Magic stats and how well some of his spells translate into the latter stages of the DLC and the game.

Walpurgisnacht +9 is one of his signature spells where he deals severe Drak damage to enemies and with a 100% chance of instantly killing any enemy who may be weak to that particular element.

Image via Shin Megami Tensei 5 Fusion Tool

Stagnant Air +9 is also a very important skill to bring to the Nahobino’s party, as it causes an 80% Mirage along with applying the debuffs of Rakunda and Sukunda to all foes. He also comes with Lustre Candy +4 and Makajamaon +9 in higher levels, creating a 40% seal effect on all foes.

Demons Required to fuse Mephisto:

Sraosha

Orobas

Kaiwan

Belphegor

4) Odin

When it comes to dealing brutal amounts of physical damage, no Special Fusion demon comes close to what Odin brings to Shin Megami Tensei 5. With very high Strength and Electric scaling, Odin is by far one of the best DPS demons in the game. He has a +6 affinity for Strength skills, making him an incredibly potent demon to level till 99 for the late game.

Gungnir +6 is his signature ability, which allows him to deal severe Pierce damage to one foe. Additionally, the damage can be scaled even further if Odin uses Charge and couples that spell with Critical Aura +1. The Aura will make it so that the next Physical or Strength-based skill that Odin commits to will be a guaranteed critical hit.

Image via Shin Megami Tensei 5 Fusion Tool

However, Odin does not come with many elemental resistances, and while he repels Lightening and is null to Light and Dark, he has no interactions with Physical, Fire, Ice. This means that to make the most out of him, players will have to pair him with good supporting demons.

Demons required to fuse Odin:

Thor

Valkyrie

Loki

5) Zeus

Zeus will be the final Special Fusion demon on the list today. Much like Odin, he too will be bringing a tonne of damage to the party. However, he does boast a more balanced Strength and Magic scaling with very high Agility stats.

His signature Panta Spane +4 deals massive Physical damage to all foes along with applying Tarunda and Rakunda on them, which will lower both their attacks as well as defense.

Image via Shin Megami Tensei 5 Fusion Tool

Additionally, Zeus’ Madness Glint +2 ability is also highly sought after by Shin Megami Tensei 5 players, as it does 2-5 hits of Almighty damage to multiple foes, along with a 40% chance to inflict Panic and Seal.

Demons required to fuse Zeus:

Demeter

Thunderbird

Dionysus

