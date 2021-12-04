Cleopatra in Shin Megami Tensei 5: How to fuse, weakness, base stats, and more

o be one of the most coveted demons by Shin Megami Tensei 5 players. While she initially appears as a boss in the DLC, they will be able to recruit her right after beating her.

Cleopatra is a Special Fusion in Shin Megami Tensei 5 and will only be made available once gamers have beaten her boss version. However, she will automatically get added to the party if they convince her not to commit suicide.

When it comes to fusing her, Cleopatra will require four specific demons in the World of Shadows. It would cost users a considerable amount of Macca to get the required ones from the compendium or fuse them if they were not previously added.

Cleopatra’s mix of debuffing skills, healing, and Ice elemental spells that come without any form of Essence boosting make her a great addition to any party, and she scales considerably well into the late game. This is a reason many gamers choose to have her as one of the main demons in the roster in the fight against some of the DLC super bosses.

How to get Cleopatra in Shin Megami Tensei 5?

As mentioned previously, to unlock Cleopatra, certain conditions need to be met. Starting off, players need to first own the Shin Megami Tensei 5 DLC, then encounter and beat the boss Cleopatra. Only after convincing her not to kill herself will she be automatically added to the party, as well as having her fusion unlocked.

The demons required to fuse Cleopatra and their base Compendium Macca costs are as follows:

Titania: 34,490 Macca

34,490 Macca Isis: 23,160 Macca

23,160 Macca Lamia: 14.960 Macca

14.960 Macca Narcissus: 16,440 Macca

Cleopatra is one of the more challenging DLC demons to fuse in the game. However, she brings a lot to the party and can be of tremendous support against other DLC super bosses like Shiva and the Demi-Fiend.

Cleopatra stats and weaknesses in Shin Megami Tensei 5

Her stats in the game (Image via Shin Megami Tensei 5)

When fused or directly acquired post the boss fight, the Femme demon Cleopatra will come with a base level of 61, carrying the following stats:

Macca Price: 39,210

39,210 HP: 404

404 MP: 412

412 Strength: 26

26 Vitality: 42

42 Magic: 69

69 Agility: 44

44 Luck: 51

Needless to say, Cleopatra comes with some incredible magic stats, which makes her Ice skills one-shot enemies weak to that particular element.

When it comes to weaknesses, Cleopatra does not have many. The following is a list of all her resistances and elemental weaknesses in Shin Megami Tensei 5:

Resistance

Fire

Ice

Electric

Force

Charm

Absorbs

Light

Weakness

Dark

Cleopatra’s resistances alone make her an incredibly versatile pick for any party composition.

Cleopatra skills and affinities in Shin Megami Tensei 5

An incredibly versatile pick (Image via Shin Megami Tensei 5)

Cleopatra comes with some very high Skill Affinity stats as well, which are:

Ice: +5

+5 Force: +5

+5 Light: +6

+6 Dark: -6

-6 Status Ailment: +3

+3 Recovery: +5

+5 Support: +5

Skills:

Mabufudyne +5 (37 MP cost): Deals heavy Ice damage to all foes. Is an innate skill

Deals heavy Ice damage to all foes. Is an innate skill Hamabarion +6 (39 MP cost): Severe light damage to 1 foe, with a chance to instakill the enemy if they are weak to light. Is an innate skill.

Severe light damage to 1 foe, with a chance to instakill the enemy if they are weak to light. Is an innate skill. Frolic +3 (67 MP cost): I nflicts Charm, Tarunda x2, and Rakunda x2 to all foes. Is an innate skill.

nflicts Charm, Tarunda x2, and Rakunda x2 to all foes. Is an innate skill. Diarahan +5 (21 MP cost): Recovers the HP of 1 ally completely. Is an innate skill

Recovers the HP of 1 ally completely. Is an innate skill Mazandyne +5 (37 MP cost): Deals heavy Force damage to all enemies. Unlocks at level 62 rank 10.

Deals heavy Force damage to all enemies. Unlocks at level 62 rank 10. Lustre Candy +5 (90 MP cost): Applies Tarukaja + Rakukaja + Sukukaja to all allies. Unlocks at level 63 rank 30.

Applies Tarukaja + Rakukaja + Sukukaja to all allies. Unlocks at level 63 rank 30. Mabufubarion +5 (56 MP cost): Deals severe Ice damage to all foes. Unlocks at level 64 rank 15

Deals severe Ice damage to all foes. Unlocks at level 64 rank 15 Omagotaki Free (1 CC cost): All attacks will cost 1 MP for 1 turn for Cleopatra and all her allies.

Frolic and Lustre candy are some of the best supporting skills in Shin Megami Tensei 5. That, along with her fantastic affinity stats and resistances, is what makes Cleopatra one of the best demons for late game in normal and hard difficulty.

