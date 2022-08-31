Soul Hackers 2 fusion guide: 5 best Demons to recruit in the late-game

While the early and mid-game of Soul Hackers 2 has some really awe-inspiring demons, the late-game is where the real monsters come out to play. With Gods, Devils, and terrifying forces of nature at play, the endgame is where the most satisfying summons are available.

Here's a list of five of the best late-game Demons to recruit, along with their stats, moves, and other details.

Note: One of the summons mentioned below is a DLC summon. The rest are all standard unlocks that can be attained by simply playing the game.

5 powerful demons to recruit in Soul Hackers 2’s late game

1) Satan (DLC)

Do not underestimate the dark power of Satan in Soul Hackers 2 (Image via Atlus)

Str: 23

23 Int: 48

48 Vit: 26

26 Agi: 26

26 Agi: 34

34 Luk: 22

Satan is known by many names, but his horrifying, blue bug design is iconic in the MegaTen franchise. A powerful Tyrant in the Abrahamic religions, he’s often seen as an accuser who tempts man to sin.

Unlike many other demons, he’s a Soul Hackers 2 DLC pick-up and can therefore be summoned from a collection for 0 (the first time). His first spell is Megido Arc, which is Heavy Almighty to all foes. It also automatically adds one to three Sabbath stacks on top of any other weaknesses or buffs.

Mabufudyne deals heavy Ice damage to all enemies, and Mana Aid is a passive that restores MP after each battle. Makarakarn is another great support power that repels the next non-Almighty attack for all allies but can’t co-exist with a Physical repel skill.

That’s just the tip of his very tall iceberg. He has high base stats, repels Ice and Fire, completely nullifies Physical and Ruin, and is only weak to Force. This is an incredible build that is a must-have for players who are going to unlock the Soul Hackers 2 DLC.

2) Fafnir

Str: 36

36 Int: 14

14 Vit: 21

21 Agi: 15

15 Luk: 20

A black, metallic dragon inspired by Norse mythology, this Soul Hackers 2 demon is going to be a real treat for any player who needs to bypass physical resistances. He showed up in the 24th Ward Municipal Tower, Sea Area 1F, as an opponent and has great stats all around.

Built for physical combat, he begins life with Deathbound, which deals 2-4 medium bursts of Physical damage to multiple enemies. He also starts with a passive, Phys/Gun Pierce. When using Physical/Gunfire skills, he pierces through enemies Resist/Drain/Null, so there’s no escaping his physical might.

He also quickly picks up Charge, which sharply boosts the next Physical/Gunfire attack and adds +1 to the Sabbath stack when he hits a weakness. That already is an amazing build.

When it comes to elemental affinities, his aren’t really anything to write home about. He absorbs Fire and is weak to Ruin, with everything else being average.

3) Decarabia

Str: 15

15 Int: 34

34 Vit: 7

7 Agi: 22

22 Luk: 15

Decarabia may remind comic book fans of Starro the Conqueror, but his origin is one of the 72 demons of the Goetia in Soul Hackers 2. A powerful demon that also shows up in the 24th Ward Municipal Tower, Sea Area, he’s a common foe on the second floor.

Maragidyne deals heavy Fire damage to all enemies, and Megidole offers medium Almighty damage to all foes. His big rewarding feature is Tetrakarn, which repels the next physical attack for all allies. However, it cannot co-exist with a Magic repel effect.

This powerful Starfish nullifies Fire, resists Electric and Force, and is weak to Ice. These are solid options, and his ability to repel Physical attacks in a pinch can make some fights a lot easier in Soul Hackers 2.

4) Titania

Str: 21

21 Int: 30

30 Vit: 11

11 Agi: 16

16 Luk: 15

If players are dealing with a foe that primarily does elemental attacks and almost no physical attacks in Soul Hackers 2, Titania is going to be one of the absolute best choices in the whole game. The queen of the Fae can be encountered in the 24th Ward Municipal Tower, Sea Area’s second floor.

She offers players Dodge Physical EX to greatly increase their chances of avoiding physical strikes. This is great considering her Physical weakness. Mediarahan is a full HP recovery for all allies, and Diarahan is a full recovery ability for one party member. She can also deal some damage with Bufudyne, as heavy Ice for one target.

But why is Titania so great, other than being an amazing support demon? She reflects Fire, Ice, Electric, and Force. She also nullifies Ruin and is weak to Physical strikes. That’s why she has Dodge Physical EX, to ensure that contact is as unlikely as possible.

5) Skadi

Str: 21

21 Int: 25

25 Vit: 14

14 Agi: 29

29 Luk: 19

The Lady Skadi, Goddess of the Winter, is going to bring a chilly presence to any battle in Soul Hackers 2. A foe in the 24th Ward Municipal Tower, Bone Area, she’s one of the final demons players do battle with.

With Makajamaon, she can deal weak Ruin damage to all enemies and has a medium chance of inflicting Seal. Diarahan is a full heal to one target, and she has the Sabbath skill of Sabbath Healer.

This allows her to deal extra damage during a Sabbath Attack and heal the party for a percentage of it. Naturally, she has Mabufudyne for heavy AOE Ice damage as well.

She absorbs Ice, is weak to Fire, and nullifies Ruin damage. She has excellent stats, making her a fantastic party member in the latter part of Soul Hackers 2.

