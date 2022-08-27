Soul Hackers 2 guide: 5 hardest bosses and how to beat them

Soul Hackers 2 is home to quite a few main story bosses and optional encounters, and many of them are quite challenging. Not knowing whether a boss is strong or weak against can quickly lead to a 'Game Over'. This is especially true when many of the main story bosses can summon demons to aid them, increasing the difficulty.

The bosses listed below are among the hardest in the entire game. Even in the “Easy” difficulty, players can find themselves overwhelmed if they are unprepared to battle these foes.

This article will help readers find the weaknesses of these bosses and what they should do to handle these foes in Soul Hackers 2.

Note: This list contains massive spoilers for Soul Hackers 2. It features major plot points readers may want to avoid if they have not reached these battles yet.

Soul Hackers 2 features some incredibly challenging story bosses

There are several powerful foes in Soul Hackers 2, but some of them are certainly more terrifying than others. It is important to have access to the right elemental attacks and spells in order to get through these.

It is also worth noting that many bosses who summon demons can and will resummon their allies after they have been bested.

Another frustrating thing about some of these bosses is that their elemental weaknesses can vary. A few of the late game bosses will frequently shift these around, meaning players will want a wide assortment of spells and abilities on their side.

Boss Battles in Soul Hackers 2

Iron Mask 2

Hozumi

Azazel

The Final Boss

[Spoiler]

5) Iron Mask/Zenon 2

Iron Mask (Level 50): Weakness: Lightning/Varies

Weakness: Lightning/Varies Silky (Level 49): Weakness: Fire

Weakness: Fire Power (Level 49): Weakness: Gun

Weakness: Gun Vouivre (Level 49): Weakness: Ruin

Things are far more serious in the second battle with Iron Mask in Soul Hackers 2. The party has since learned the identity of Iron Mask - Raven. This version of Iron Mask has three demons as soon as the battle starts: Silky, Power, and Vouivre.

Besides his previous attacks, Iron Mask in Soul Hackers 2 can also use an AOE stun with Stun Grenade. It is incredibly important to target Silky as it can heal, making the fight drag on much longer than normal. Thankfully, these demons aren’t especially difficult to fight off.

At 70% Health, Iron Mask removes his mask and activates Accelerate to give him extra action, and then also uses Reactive Armor. This changes his affinities. Before this, he was weak to Thunder.

Players should monitor Iron Mask’s Purge ability. Whatever element it is based on, that is the bosses’ current weakness. When he activates Overdrive, Aurora Blitz comes next, which does massive damage and should be guarded against. He has to recover after this.

Iron Mask frequently does AOE attacks, though, so monitor the party’s health and heal often. It is only a matter of time before this Soul Hackers 2 boss drops.

4) Hozumi

Hozumi (Level 62): Weakness: N/A

Weakness: N/A Cu Chulainn (Level 61): Weakness: Thunder

Weakness: Thunder Cerberus (Level 61): Weakness: Ice

Weakness: Ice Girimekhala (Level 61): Weakness: Multiple

Weakness: Multiple Titania (Level 61): Weakness: Physical

Within the 24th Ward Municipal Tower - Bones, one last test stands between the party and the Final Boss. Hozumi shows up, and for players that do not know that he is coming, it is an incredibly tough battle. When the writer of this piece was working on the review, this boss fight took over an hour.

Hozumi begins the Soul Hackers 2 boss battle with just Cu Chulainn and Cerberus. It is worth it to defeat some of the boss demons first - whenever you attack Hozumi directly, all of his demons immediately use Ally Counter.

AOE strikes and Sabbath attacks will be the key to victory. Unfortunately, he also resummons demons after they fall, and he frequently buffs his allies too. The above weaknesses need to be focused on for the various demons to make sure Sabbath stacks are as high as possible in each round.

Around the halfway point, Hozumi also brings in Titania and Girimekhala, and Titania should immediately be the focus. She can AOE heal often and has the ability to reflect magic attacks. Girimekhala is weak to everything but Ruin and Force, and also reflects Physical/Gunfire attacks.

He also has Megaton Press, which deals heavy physical damage, so be aware of that, too. Hozumi also hits very hard. This is a slow battle, so take your time, heal frequently, and stack Sabbath as high as possible to maximize damage on all foes.

3) Azazel

Azazel (Level ??): Weakness: Alternates

Before Hozumi, Azazel awaits. The tall, red-skinned demon brings no allies with him, but he has no need for them. Using the Law of Wisdom ability, this boss changes his weakness frequently. At first, he is weak to Force attacks, but when you see things getting interesting, it’s going to be time for Law of Wisdom.

It is worth noting he also has a powerful AOE Almighty spell, Megidolaon. Other than that, Guillotine Fake is one of the most frustrating attacks not only in this fight, but the entire game. It reduces the party’s HP down to one, so players should have powerful heals on hand.

He is powerful, but can be overcome with time and patience.

2) The Final Boss

Figue (Level ??): Weakness: Force

At the start of this battle with Figue, she is weak to Force, so do as much damage to her with that as possible. She hits three times in a round at first: Maziodyne, Tendril Gore, and a Gun Damage attack.

That is not her whole kit though. She can also use Spike of Grief and Neo Dogma. Players should also keep a watch out for Arc Light, a powerful Almighty AOE hit that reduces Attack, Defense, Aim, and Dodge. It is going to be important to heal throughout this fight.

At 50% health, the fight gets much harder. Figue summons four copies of herself, each with its own weakness: Green (Thunder), Purple (Physical), Red (Ice), and Blue (Fire). The Blue one absolutely must be taken down first, since it heals often.

The clones have an attack that fit their color, but also in particular, beware Purple’s Magic Reflect attack. Figue also buffs one of these a round typically, granting one color two actions. Ideally, players will want to use Sabbath stacks to whittle others down too, so after Blue is defeated, the others drop in quick succession.

Figue takes about 1500 damage each time a clone is defeated, and after those clones are bested, it is a simple matter of ending the fight.

1) Cyber Aion/Final Boss

Cyber Aion (Level ??): Weakness: Alternating

The last encounter of Soul Hackers 2 awaits. Figue has been defeated, but she absorbs Aion and creates a more powerful form. There is no chance of a save between Figure and Cyber Aion in Soul Hackers 2, but at least you receive a full heal beforehand.

Enthumesis is usually the opening move, which is a powerful Almighty AOE attack. She can also use Physis Paradox, which lowers the party’s Attack, Defense, Aim, and Dodge. Figue’s weakness also changes, but likely will be Fire and Ice at the start. Maintain a variety of elemental attacks alongside physical/gun attacks.

Figue deals incredibly high damage in this fight, so it also keeps powerful heals and items on hand at all times. Pleroma attacks are strong AOEs, and Flailing Frenzy is an AOE physical that can hit individual party members repeatedly.

At 66% HP, she charges up for New World Dawn. This can wipe the party if they do not guard. She then summons a Cube via Apostle Genesis, which absorbs Sabbath attacks for Figue.

It will self-destruct if left alone for too long, so it’s worth dealing with. Then, at 50% HP, Figue uses Pure Void. It decreases the damage she takes from her weaknesses. At 33% HP, she returns to New World Dawn and Apostle Genesis, so be aware that it is coming.

Things get easier at 20% HP, when Figue goes All Out in Soul Hackers 2. She uses Abyssal Eye, which will not only sharply lower her resistance but will also increase her Attack. Powerful AOE attacks come from this, but it gives Figue weaknesses to exploit.

Just heal and damage her as much as possible to make sure her powerful attacks do not mow down the party, which is certainly possible.

Soul Hackers 2 features some truly phenomenal bosses, and while the above encounters are the hardest, they can be taken down with preparation, leveling, and having enough of the right elemental attacks and heals.

