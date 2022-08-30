Soul Hackers 2 fusion guide: 5 best Demons to recruit in the early game

With a wide cast of demons to fuse and summon throughout Soul Hackers 2, figuring out the must-haves in Ringo’s party can be frustrating. While every player’s experience and gameplay decisions will vary, the demons on this list offer a great deal of power, resistance, and usefulness for various parties.

While Soul Hackers 2 players can adjust the difficulty on the fly, some fights may be overwhelmingly difficult without the right elemental attacks, resistances, or Sabbath abilities, even on Easy difficulty.

Some of these demons will make grinding and boss fights much easier in Soul Hackers 2. It’s important to have a group of demons in Soul Hackers 2 that offer a variety of abilities, effects, and elemental weaknesses. It can be the difference between victory and defeat, and here’s a selection that players will find useful.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The best early game demons of Soul Hackers 2

1) Jack o’Lantern

Jack o’Lantern’s powerful fire damage should not be underestimated. While other demons later in the game do have stronger attacks, having access to Maragi and Agilao in the early game is undefeated.

On top of that, Jack o’ Lantern also has a healing ability and an AoE one at that. Media heals the entire party for a small amount and is incredibly useful. This fiery little friend can also use Flame Wall, which can help an ally that is weak to fire. On using Flame Wall, the ally is able to resist fire for a few turns.

Jack o’ Lantern’s single-target Medium fire strike and AoE Medium fire attacks make him great. Jack o' Lantern can be fused in a wide variety of ways. There are some easy-to-acquire demons that come together to form this demon.

Potential Fusions

Koropokkur (Level 10) + Shiisaa (Level 22)

Koropokkur (Level 10) + Loa (Level 18)

Other fusions require slightly higher-level demons, ranging from the mid-20s to early 30s, but he can be recruited early enough to make a major impact. He is also weak to Ice but absorbs Fire, so in the right fights, he’s going to be incredible.

2) Angel

It’s incredibly important to have at least one support demon throughout Soul Hackers 2. Angel can be recruited in the early game and can lead to having other, more powerful Divine forces.

The default skills for Angel are all about healing. She comes with Dia and Patra built-in. Dia is a solid early game single-target heal, and Patra cures Sleep, Seal, Daze, and Target for one ally, which is going to be indispensable. She’s also very easy to summon.

Potential Fusions

Onmoraki (Level 5) + Bugs (Level 19)

Zhen (Level 16) + Bicorn (Level 9)

Koropokkur (Level 10) + Halphas (Level 14)

She’s completely focused on healing and has mediocre resistance. She resists Force and is weak to Lightning, so players should bear these in mind when deploying her.

3) Zhen

Players are also going to need a wide variety of elemental attacks in Soul Hackers 2. Raptor Zhen offers a nice assortment of skills that make it a must-use.

It has a varied attack list, acquiring Life Drain early on for an Almighty attack and Poisma for early game access to Ruin elemental attacks. It’s not easy to get Almighty attacks in the early game, which makes Zhen really stand out.

Poisma can also apply Poison, which certainly makes a handful of fights easier. Finally, Zhen also has Mazan as early access to AoE Force damage, rounding out an excellent early skillset in Soul Hackers 2.

Potential Fusions

Mad Gasser (Level 12) + Bugs (Level 19)

Halphas (Level 14) + Koppa Tengu (Level 17)

Melon Frost (Level 9) + Onmoraki (Level 5)

Hare of Inaba (Level 5) + Loa (Level 18)

Zhen’s also resistant to Ruin attacks and is weak to Gunfire attacks. There aren’t tons of Gunfire attacks in the early game, so it’s not going to be something that drags Zhen down.

4) Jack Frost

The mascot of the MegaTen franchise is, of course, a must-use demon in the early game of Soul Hackers 2. Jack Frost has been covered extensively here, and for a good reason. With an adorable “Hee ho!” Jack Frost shows up to the party early and brings the opposite benefits of Jack o’Lantern.

He has the weak single-target Bufu for ice attacks and the weak AoE Mabufu, which serve the party well in the early game. Jack Frost is also potentially the first Sabbath bonus attack the party will have access to.

If he’s in the party for a Sabbath, he can trigger extra heals based on the damage the party dealt via Sabbath Healer. He also comes with Lourdes, which removes Poison/Paralysis/Dread/Bomb for one ally, making him a valuable support.

Potential Fusions

Loa (Level 18) + Tsuchigumo (Level 4)

Melon Frost (Level 9) + Pixie (Level 1)

Koropokkur (Level 10) + Zhu Tun She (Level 11)

Mokoi (Level 7) + Mermaid (Level 10)

Soul Hacker 2’s Jack Frost also absorbs Ice and is weak to Fire.

5) Qing Long

The mighty dragon Qing Long rounds out the best early game demons of Soul Hackers 2. He’s packing some major electric-based heat with Mazio to AoE strike and Volt Wall to change an ally’s resistance to Electric attacks.

Qing Long can be summoned to make light work of electric foes (Image via Atlus)

Qing Long is also immune to sleep with Null Sleep and has Mana Bonus to increase that character’s MP pool slightly. While the attack list is half passives, that can be changed depending on what demons are used to fuse him.

Potential Fusions

Bicorn (Level 9) + Koppa Tengu (Level 17)

Mermaid (Level 10) + Cironnup (Level 6)

Pixie (Level 1) + Zhu Tun She (Level 11)

When it comes to fusing Qing Long, there are a few early game options in Soul Hackers 2, with more options reserved for when players get a bit deeper into the mid-game. While Qing Long is weak to Force and Ruin, he’s resistant to Gunfire and, best of all, Reflects Electric which makes up for the weaknesses.

