DLC might not be included with Persona 5 version for Nintendo Switch

Persona 5 is one of the best-received and best-selling Japanese RPGs of the last few decades, and for good reason. Later this year, the game will finally be available to those who'd like to take it on the go with the Nintendo Switch.

As part of Nintendo's June 28 Partner Direct, the company announced the port of the third, fourth, and fifth games in the franchise. This was met with overwhelming excitement from fans, but a few questions still need to be answered.

Persona 5 is coming to Switch in its Royal form

Like Persona 4 before it, Persona 5 features a fully updated expansion version called Royal. This game iteration dropped on Halloween of 2019, but it's coming to Switch almost three years later.

P5 Royal launched with three different editions, each with varying packs of DLC. After release, the game went on to accrue 45 more pieces of DLC. These were mostly cosmetics, new outfits for characters, and new BGM tracks, but some did include new Personas.

The Switch isn't the only platform getting the game later this year. Atlus's iconic JRPG is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Windows PC. This is where the confusion comes in, unfortunately.

Atlus has publically stated that Royal will come to Xbox Games Pass and Windows with all 45 pieces of DLC. Unfortunately, the company hasn't made the same announcement about any other port.

The PS5 and Switch ports have not been confirmed to include all DLCs. The fact that they would announce only a couple of platforms will have that benefit strongly implies that the Switch port won't include the DLC.

There's still plenty of time for Atlus to change that, however. An announcement could come out any time, but Switch fans might be getting a lesser experience.

Making that DLC available for free for some and not for others will probably hurt sales, but it is entirely possible.

What's included in Persona 5 Royal?

Fans of Persona 5 who have never experienced Royal will still have a ton of new stuff to explore. While the Switch version might not include the DLC for the 2019 re-release, Royal includes over $70 worth of the original game's DLC.

The 2016 launch of the game gradually gathered dozens of cosmetic and gameplay add-ons for a small fee. One of the selling points of the 2019 update was its inclusion of all of the previous game's DLC.

The Switch port of the 2019 update will include all of the DLC from the previous game. The new pack, however, might not be included with the upcoming Switch port.

Persona 5 is still an excellent game, even if it's coming to certain console owners in an incomplete form. Windows and Xbox Game Pass users will get the whole experience, and while Atlus could change course, things don't look great for Switch users.

