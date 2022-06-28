Persona 5 Royal confirmed for a Nintendo Switch release, Persona 3 and 4's news "coming soon"

During a Nintendo Direct presentation, some huge Persona 5 Royal news came to loyal Nintendo fans.

The biggest games in the Persona franchise are headed to the Switch beginning this Fall - Persona 3 Portal, 4 Golden, and 5 Royal are all confirmed to be heading to the console, but it’s just a matter of when that’s going to go down. Fans of Persona 5 Royal won’t have to wait long at the very least.

The reveal comes only a few weeks after the Xbox announcement. Like the Xbox release of Persona 5 Royal, the Nintendo Switch version has the same release date. Unfortunately, there are no further details about a release date for Persona 3 and Persona 4, but Nintendo says there will be more news “soon."

Persona 5 Royal on its way to Nintendo Switch, 3 and 4 to follow

The move for Persona to the Nintendo Switch will begin on October 21, when Persona 5 comes to the console. Even better, it will make its way to the console with the previously released DLC included in the price of the base game.

Already confirmed for the Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 5, the franchise is now also coming to the Nintendo Switch. It was also revealed that Persona 3 Portable will have enhanced graphics to put it in line with Persona 4’s remake.

Three Persona games are coming to the Nintendo Switch, to celebrate Persona's 25th anniversary (Image via Atlus)

In Persona 5, the protagonist has a dream where he’s a prisoner of fate and is warned that ruin awaits him. In order to rehabilitate himself, he'll have to become a Phantom Thief, and with a group of friends, steal the hearts of others, and save people from their own twisted desires and fears.

Persona 5 Royal features a wealth of options for the protagonist’s social life, hundreds of demons and angels to recruit, and challenging dungeons filled with creative puzzles and optional battles. The “Royal” edition also includes a brand-new character for the party, and so much more.

Additionally, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be heading to the Nintendo Switch. In the former, the dark story begins with a rumor of a “hidden hour” between one day and the next.

Shadows begin to swarm in the darkness, and after the protagonist of the game gets attacked by one, his Persona awakens. He then goes on to join S.E.E.S. (Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad) to deal with these threats.

Persona 4 Golden begins with a strange rumor. It is said that if someone says the name of their soulmate as they stare at the TV on a dark, rainy night, they will appear. It is a dark murder mystery where the protagonist and his friends try to track down someone who is using a door into another world to murder victim after victim.

