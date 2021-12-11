The best EM2 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players are discovering which weapons perform better than others.

One of those weapons is the EM2 assault rifle. In Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1, the EM2 has become more and more popular due to its consistent ability to take down enemies.

The British assault rifle has a built in optic with a decent rate of fire. The best loadout for it provides improvements across the board with mobility being the only issue for the weapon.

The best loadout for the EM2 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

A look at the EM2 Gunsmith menu. (Image via Activision)

The best loadout for the EM2 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 focuses on damage range and bullet velocity. The AR will have no issue eliminating enemies from a variety of ranges in all sorts of gun fight situations.

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Barrel : 25.8" Task Force

: 25.8" Task Force Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Ammunition: 40 Rnd

The Agency Suppressor is one of the go to muzzles for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players. It not only silences the weapon, it increases damage range for easier shots at a distance.

Chaverrs @Chaverrs87



EM2 and AK nerfed. (Recoil)

Gallo nerfed.

OTs nerfed.

CW MP5 nerfed.

MW MP5 nerfed.

Kar98 (MW) and Swiss nerfed. (Added flinch)

Melee weapons nerfed. (Reduced lunge distance)



Buffed Crossbow?! 🤣 WTF



#warzone #Caldera #CallofDuty

The Task Force barrel works well with the Agency Suppressor. This attachment works on improving damage range and bullet velocity, only increasing its capabilities in long distance battles.

While the EM2 does have an optic in its original state, it isn't the best for this longer range loadout. Swap it for the Axial Arms 3x for a better view at farther away opponents.

Up next is the Field Agent Grip underbarrel attachment. On the EM2, this underbarrel reduces shooting move speed quite a bit, but provides a massive boost to both horizontal and vertical recoil control.

Last on the list of attachments for the EM2 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 is the 40 Rnd ammunition. Mobility takes a hit, but ammo capicity is increased to allow for more shots to be fired without having to reload.

All in all, this loadout will make the EM2 a deadly weapon, but not a fast one. If you want to run and gun, look elsewhere. If you want to travel at a slower pace with a gun that packs a punch from any range, this is the loadout you need.

