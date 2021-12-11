The best EM2 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players are discovering which weapons perform better than others.
One of those weapons is the EM2 assault rifle. In Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1, the EM2 has become more and more popular due to its consistent ability to take down enemies.
The British assault rifle has a built in optic with a decent rate of fire. The best loadout for it provides improvements across the board with mobility being the only issue for the weapon.
The best loadout for the EM2 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1
The best loadout for the EM2 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 focuses on damage range and bullet velocity. The AR will have no issue eliminating enemies from a variety of ranges in all sorts of gun fight situations.
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Barrel: 25.8" Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Ammunition: 40 Rnd
The Agency Suppressor is one of the go to muzzles for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players. It not only silences the weapon, it increases damage range for easier shots at a distance.
The Task Force barrel works well with the Agency Suppressor. This attachment works on improving damage range and bullet velocity, only increasing its capabilities in long distance battles.
While the EM2 does have an optic in its original state, it isn't the best for this longer range loadout. Swap it for the Axial Arms 3x for a better view at farther away opponents.
Up next is the Field Agent Grip underbarrel attachment. On the EM2, this underbarrel reduces shooting move speed quite a bit, but provides a massive boost to both horizontal and vertical recoil control.
Last on the list of attachments for the EM2 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 is the 40 Rnd ammunition. Mobility takes a hit, but ammo capicity is increased to allow for more shots to be fired without having to reload.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
All in all, this loadout will make the EM2 a deadly weapon, but not a fast one. If you want to run and gun, look elsewhere. If you want to travel at a slower pace with a gun that packs a punch from any range, this is the loadout you need.